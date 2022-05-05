Lamoille Women’s Club raffles handmade quilt

ELKO — The Elko Home Show is the perfect opportunity for the community to get a sneak peek of the Lamoille Women’s Club Quilt.

Charlene Mitchel and Terry Bowers created the quilt. This year’s quilt is titled “Warmth of Our Stars.”

The quilt is beautifully designed with shades of violet, purples and turquoise. “It is a charming addition to any home,” said Pam Osmonson, Lamoille Country Fair chairperson.

Osmonson said each year a member of the Lamoille Women’s Club volunteers to make a quilt and provides fair-goers an opportunity to purchase tickets for the drawing.

Tickets may be purchased this weekend at the Elko Convention Center, from any member of the club, and at the “world famous” Lemonade/Quilt Booth at the Lamoille Country Fair.

The quilt winner will be drawn at the Lamoille Country Fair om Sunday, June 26.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0