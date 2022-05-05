 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lamoille Women’s Club raffles handmade quilt

  • 0
Lamoille Women’s Club raffles handmade quilt

Joyce Kay, Jane Stevens and Marilyn Tipton show off the quilt that will be raffled by the Lamoille Women's Club.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — The Elko Home Show is the perfect opportunity for the community to get a sneak peek of the Lamoille Women’s Club Quilt.

Charlene Mitchel and Terry Bowers created the quilt. This year’s quilt is titled “Warmth of Our Stars.”

The quilt is beautifully designed with shades of violet, purples and turquoise. “It is a charming addition to any home,” said Pam Osmonson, Lamoille Country Fair chairperson.

Osmonson said each year a member of the Lamoille Women’s Club volunteers to make a quilt and provides fair-goers an opportunity to purchase tickets for the drawing.

Tickets may be purchased this weekend at the Elko Convention Center, from any member of the club, and at the “world famous” Lemonade/Quilt Booth at the Lamoille Country Fair.

The quilt winner will be drawn at the Lamoille Country Fair om Sunday, June 26.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lamoille Country Fair seeks vendors

Lamoille Country Fair seeks vendors

LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Women’s Club is happy to announce that their annual event, the Lamoille Country Fair, is scheduled for Sunday, June 27.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News