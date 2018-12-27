Try 1 month for 99¢
lamoille-veteran

Lamoille Women's Club members Joyce Kay and Elisabeth Moore stand with veteran Jewell Waldrop and his wife Melony.

 SUBMITTED

LAMOILLE — Lamoille Women’s Club members Elisabeth Moore, Joyce Kay and VFW van driver Brant Devitt brought a little Christmas cheer to Veteran Jewell Waldrop and his wife Melony the day before Christmas by delivering a ham dinner, all the trimmings, groceries and some gifts.

Brant Devitt drove the club ladies to Ryndon in order to present the Christmas dinner and gifts.

“It is heartwarming to see how much it is appreciated,” said Elisabeth Moore, veteran coordinator for the women’s club. “It is our privilege to bring a little happiness to a veteran couple at Christmastime as times have been lean for them. We are thankful for the sacrifices that Jewell and his wife made for our country. It is time to do something for them.”

The club thanked VFW Post 2350, private groups and friends who readily give to the worthy cause to help veterans. The funds allow the club to continue helping veterans and support the van that travels to Salt Lake City.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

“We thank all the men and women who make sacrifices for us in serving our country,” Moore said. “The Lamoille Women’s Club will always reach out to help any veteran that may need a little help to bring a little sunshine to their lives.”

The club also thanked President Joyce Kay for accompanying Moore on this delivery.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments