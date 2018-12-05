Lamoille women serve veteran

LAMOILLE — This Thanksgiving the Lamoille Women’s Club had the privilege to present a complete dinner with turkey and all the trimmings to a very special veteran named Jewel, and his wife Melony.
Jewel served on the USS Navy ship Eldorado for three years when the ship crossed the equator. The Eldorado was a Mount McKinley-class amphibious force command ship, named after a mountain range in Nevada.
Later, Jewel served in the Army for seven years. He is a Vietnam veteran who is too often forgotten.
Jewel moved to the Elko area in 1972 to be near his parents. It was here that he met his wife Melony. They have been married for 34 years.
A quilt sewn by the club ladies was also presented to them.
Veteran’s coordinator Elisabeth Moore said it was a privilege to bring a little sunshine to Jewell and his wife for Thanksgiving. She is looking forward to taking them a Christmas dinner in December.
