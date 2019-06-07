{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A record audience turned out for the 2019 Country Under the Stars concert featuring Chris Janson and local musician Troy Bullock.

About 3,000 people attended the concert, which benefits the Boys and Girls Club and is sponsored by Sandvik. Last year 2,800 ticket were sold, said Boys and Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr.

The show was opened by Spring Creek resident Troy Bullock. His first song, “Country Go ‘Round,” entered the top 50 Billboard. He also performed: “Junior & Waylon,” “She Looks Happy,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky” and “A Cowboy’s Hell,” among others.

Janson performed several of his hits including “Good Vibes,” “Drunk Girl,” “Buy Me a Boat,” “Redneck Life” and “Truck Yeah” written for Tim McGraw.

In April, Janson won an American Country Music award for the video “Drunk Girl,” and is the youngest male member of the Grand Old Opry since Hank Williams Sr.

This year’s concert was the largest since the country music series began in 2015, Bahr said.

“Everybody at this concert is supporting the youth of this town,” Bahr told the crowd. All of the proceeds from the event go to the Boys and Girls Club.

“Without Sandvik, this concert couldn’t happen,” Bahr said. “This has been a beautiful relationship.”

Other donations came from KRJC, Gateway RV, United Rentals and Blach Distributing.

Bahr thanked “JT” with the Elko County Fairgrounds, and Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza and deputies who patrolled the event, a couple of them on horses.

“None of them are getting paid,” Bahr said of the sheriff’s deputies. “They’re donating their time.”

