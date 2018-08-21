Subscribe for 33¢ / day
A three-generation success

This Area 10 archery success photo includes three generations: Scott Faiman, his son Chris, and grandson Bode. “We’ve never had the opportunity to get everyone involved in a hunting success picture,” said Scott. “Little Bode was sure excited when he finally got his hands on the buck.” 

ELKO — The Elko Daily Free Press will be accepting photos through Sept. 3 for the annual fall Hunting and Fishing Guide.

Please send to editor@elkodaily.com, and include names along with when and where the hunt took place.

The guide will be published Sept. 14 in the Elko Daily Free Press, along with a photo gallery at elkodaily.com.

