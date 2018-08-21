ELKO — The Elko Daily Free Press will be accepting photos through Sept. 3 for the annual fall Hunting and Fishing Guide.
Please send to editor@elkodaily.com, and include names along with when and where the hunt took place.
The guide will be published Sept. 14 in the Elko Daily Free Press, along with a photo gallery at elkodaily.com.
