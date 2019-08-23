{{featured_button_text}}
The Elko Daily Free Press is collecting reader photos for our Fall Hunting and Fishing Guide.

Please send to photographer@elkodaily.com. Include the names of people in the photo, as well as when and where it was taken.

Elko Daily members can also have their photos scanned or downloaded at our office at 3720 Idaho St. during a Hunting Guide Open House between 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.

All photos and video clips of wildlife will be considered for publication.

