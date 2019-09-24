Latino imagery takes front stage

ELKO — Reno artist Anthony Ortega works on a mural depicting images he “sees in his mind.”
“I am half Mexican,” said Ortega. “I see these images in connection with my ancestors.”
Skulls are intertwined with serpent-like elements, all surrounding a bright, blue “face” and “all-seeing eye.”
Ortega is creating his mural on the Lipparelli building at the corner of Fifth and Idaho streets. He hopes to be finished in a day or so.
“You can see the Aztec face in it,” said Art Spot volunteer coordinator, Lauren Mari Hufft Tuesday.
Ortega is a self-proclaimed “custom artist.” He sculpts, works in graphic design, makes murals and does tattooing. He has a studio in Sparks named EQLD Creations.
More of his work can be seen on Instagram at Anthony_N_Ortega.
