Latino imagery takes front stage

Artist Anthony Ortega adds color to downtown Elko with his Latino imagery.

 Cynthia Delaney

ELKO — Reno artist Anthony Ortega works on a mural depicting images he “sees in his mind.”

“I am half Mexican,” said Ortega. “I see these images in connection with my ancestors.”

Skulls are intertwined with serpent-like elements, all surrounding a bright, blue “face” and “all-seeing eye.”

Ortega is creating his mural on the Lipparelli building at the corner of Fifth and Idaho streets. He hopes to be finished in a day or so.

“You can see the Aztec face in it,” said Art Spot volunteer coordinator, Lauren Mari Hufft Tuesday.

Ortega is a self-proclaimed “custom artist.” He sculpts, works in graphic design, makes murals and does tattooing. He has a studio in Sparks named EQLD Creations.

More of his work can be seen on Instagram at Anthony_N_Ortega.

