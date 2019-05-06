Law enforcement raise money for Special Olympics

ELKO – It’s not every day that someone is served breakfast or lunch by someone in a badge, or by an Olympian.
On Monday, customers at JR’s Bar & Grill were treated to such an experience when law enforcement partnered with Elko Special Olympic athletes to serve breakfast and lunch for the 21st annual Tip a Cop.
The event brought together troopers and officers from the Nevada Highway Patrol, Elko Police Department, and Elko County Sheriff’s Department, serving food, getting drinks and busing tables alongside athletes representing Elko in the Special Olympic regional tournament in Reno in two weeks.
The event on May 6 raised $2,537 for meals, travel and lodging expenses for the Reno games n June, said area director Dan Allred, noting it had been “a great day.”
“It’s a great organization,” he said in between the breakfast and lunch rushes. “We’ve got people meeting our athletes and law enforcement is with us doing it together.”
Having the Special Olympics athletes team up with local law enforcement is a win-win situation for everyone, Allred explained.
Athlete Shanelle Beasley served breakfast with Trooper Natalie Hernandez and said she was having fun working as a waitress in support of her teammates.
“It’s so nice what they do,” Beasley said of the officers who took time out of their shift to work in the restaurant. “They’re helping out with everything.”
Beasley has a silver and bronze medal in bowling and vowed she would take first place in her next competition.
“I’m going to get gold for Elko,” she said.
Returning for her fifth year at Tip a Cop, Hernandez said the event was an opportunity to do something different while catching up with old friends.
“We remember each other,” Hernandez said. “It’s hugs and good times when we team up.”
The response from customers is also positive, Hernandez said.
“We go around and talk to people. Everyone’s been so great and receptive,” Hernandez added.
Tawnya Hoffman, another Special Olympian, will compete in the 50-meter walk, the 100-meter walk and softball throwing events in Reno. She praised law enforcement for the support they give her year-round.
“These cops are amazing,” Hoffman said. “Every time I get upset, I call dispatch and an officer comes and sits with me and talks with me.”
Ryan Allred, a gold medalist in bowling whose top score in bowling is 254, also competes in track and field events. He also took gold in the long jump last year “and can run faster and jump higher” than his competitors, said his father, Dan Allred.
The team’s excitement is growing as the regional tournament nears, Allred said, and the 35-member team includes some “track and field stars.”
“We’ve got some unbelievable athletes,” Allred explained. “They can jump, they can throw the shot put, and they can throw the softball. We’ve got athletes here in Elko.”
For about 15 years, Trooper Jim Stewart with the Highway Patrol has rolled-up his sleeves to work at JR’s, which is one of three fundraisers that local law enforcement organizes in support of Special Olympics.
Because Special Olympics fundraisers are led by law enforcement across the country, the Highway Patrol organizes Tip a Cop and the Sheriff’s Department coordinates Cops and Burgers. All agencies are involved in the Polar Plunge.
The smooth collaboration among all the agencies with Special Olympics is the main reason for the three fundraisers’ success throughout the year, Allred said.
“We call each other, we know each other, we have committees that get things rolling,” Allred explained. “It’s great teamwork.”
The bond Elko’s Special Olympics has with law enforcement creates a sense of family, something that both Allred and Stewart said is evident after so many years of working together.
“Elko is just incredible in how law enforcement has made [our athletes] feel like part of the family,” Allred said.
Additionally, the strong support of the community has drawn the attention from other Special Olympic area directors, Allred explained, many of whom wanted to know “why the community is behind us.”
“I tell them it’s simple. Because it’s Elko; that’s the reason why,” Allred said. “When people get involved in Elko, it spreads the word … and it’s incredible.”
Allred thanked the Sheriff’s Department, the Elko Police, the Highway Patrol and the State Parks for donating their time, and Stewart thanked the Elko area for their continued support of the event.
“We want to thank the community for coming out every year, and hats off to JR’s to hosting this for 21 years,” Stewart said.
