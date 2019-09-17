ELKO — Is it time to sign up for Medicare? Do you use Medicare but need to keep up on changes and updates? Are you a caregiver or family member and need to understand the program?
A free class will teach the basics of Medicare. It takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Terrace Senior and Active Lifestyle Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive. The evening class is hosted by the Medicare in Elko Workgroup.
The instructors are very knowledgeable and are certified to counsel Elko residents on their individual Medicare needs. Jan Brizee is an ombudsman with the Office of Consumer Health Assistance and Vicki Salazar is the resource navigator supervisor with ADRC & SHIP/SMP at Access to Healthcare Network.
You have free articles remaining.
The presentation will take an hour, followed by questions from the audience. Topics covered will include eligibility requirements, enrollment procedures, Parts A, B and D coverage, premiums and deductibles, Medigap supplemental plans, finding providers who accept Medicare, medication coverage, and the Extra Help program.
The evening presentation is open to all members of the public. Call 775-385-8870 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Since there are very few docs that actually accept Medicare and none that accepts TRICARE I would imagine the lecture was really short. This is the only thing I didn’t research prior to moving here and since I don’t work for a Canadian mine I cannot wait to go to the twenty first century. And away from all the maga fools that live here and that includes my son
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.