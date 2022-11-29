Learn about the birds of winter

ELKO -- Bristlecone Audubon will be having a presentation on the winter birds of the area at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road.

This program will discuss how to tell apart some of the commonly confused birds seen this time of year. It will also be a general introduction to bird watching for people interested in learning about birds.

Bristlecone Audubon meetings are always open to the public. Information will be provided for those who might be interested in participating in this year’s Christmas Bird Count which will be on Saturday, Dec. 17. Beginning birders can sign up for a program offered by the Nevada Department of Wildlife that will provide assistance with identifying birds on the count day.

For further information contact BristleconeAudubon@gmail.com.