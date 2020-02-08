Danube River tour information session

ELKO -- Longtime travel host Cynthia Delaney is organizing a tour along the Danube River in Eastern Europe this autumn. Join her at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Duncan LittleCreek Gallery Bar, 516 Commercial St. to learn more about the trip.
The main tour begins in Bucharest, Romania, known as the “Little Paris of the East.” See the Palace of the Parliament, the second largest administrative building in the world. Numerous museums and other diversions await the curious-minded.
Travelers will board the M/S River Aria where it transits the Danube-Black Sea Canal. The 160-passenger boat is complete with cabins, dining room, lounge, bar, sun deck and fitness center.
The first stop is Constanta, Romania, a port on the Black Sea. Visit a Roman mosaic bath, the Roman Edifice of Tomis. In the evening enjoy a welcome dinner with fellow travelers.
The boat then travels to Bulgaria with a stop along the way.
The next section of the Danube is especially picturesque with vineyards and monasteries decorating the landscape.
Serbia’s capital city, Belgrade, is the next stop. Your tour guide will point out the many historical and cultural aspects of this thriving city. Later in the day spend free time on your own. In the evening a gypsy woman will provide insight into the history of her people.
Novi Sad, Serbia, has a fortress that stands along one side of the river. Novi Sad is a bustling place filled with street vendors, beautiful parks and monuments. There is an optional tour to Stremski Karlovci, a multi-cultural region known for its wines.
Enter Croatia and disembark in Batina and Osijek. There is a city tour of Batina and then the group moves on to a key experience, a home-hosted lunch with a family in Osijek. Most tourists say the home-hosted meals are among their favorite experiences on the tours Delaney leads.
The final stop on the journey is Budapest, Hungary. Visit Stephen’s Cathedral, the Royal Palace, National Gallery and Castle Hill, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Enjoy a farewell dinner with your fellow travelers before transferring to the airport the next day.
For those who have a little extra time, a pre-trip extension is available to the Transylvania region in Romania. The high point of this area is a trip to Bran Castle, the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.”
The Transylvania Pre-trip is $695 and includes accommodations for four nights, daily breakfasts, one lunch and one dinner, local guide and transportation.
The departure date for the main tour is Oct. 6, 2020. Stop by the meeting to pick up a brochure or contact Cynthia Delaney at 750-4501 or cynthiadelaney@mail.com. A $500 deposit is required. The company allows a payment plan.
Interested parties can register by calling 1-800-221-2610 and asking for tour GO-26910. People are encouraged to sign up early as the fare reflects the limited, lower priced cabins. No single cabins remain available, but there are others seeking roommates for the journey.