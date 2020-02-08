Danube River tour information session

Serbia’s capital city, Belgrade, is the next stop. Your tour guide will point out the many historical and cultural aspects of this thriving city. Later in the day spend free time on your own. In the evening a gypsy woman will provide insight into the history of her people.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Novi Sad, Serbia, has a fortress that stands along one side of the river. Novi Sad is a bustling place filled with street vendors, beautiful parks and monuments. There is an optional tour to Stremski Karlovci, a multi-cultural region known for its wines.

Enter Croatia and disembark in Batina and Osijek. There is a city tour of Batina and then the group moves on to a key experience, a home-hosted lunch with a family in Osijek. Most tourists say the home-hosted meals are among their favorite experiences on the tours Delaney leads.

The final stop on the journey is Budapest, Hungary. Visit Stephen’s Cathedral, the Royal Palace, National Gallery and Castle Hill, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Enjoy a farewell dinner with your fellow travelers before transferring to the airport the next day.

For those who have a little extra time, a pre-trip extension is available to the Transylvania region in Romania. The high point of this area is a trip to Bran Castle, the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.”