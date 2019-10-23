ELKO – The Elko County Art Club is hosting a guest painting instructor in November.
“I wanted to bring a fun, new vibe to our Saturday Art Jam,” said gallery director Tess Senrud. “She is part of Art Town.”
Dana Childs, of Reno, is a professional watercolor artist. She is offering a class which will teach students to “create impressionistic watercolor effects.” Students will come away with a rendition of a “fluid-looking” iris.
“All levels are welcome, but this class is ideal for the beginner, as well as advanced students who want to loosen up,” wrote Childs on her website. Childs uses the studio name “d’Lauren.”
