{{featured_button_text}}
Watercolor class

This iris watercolor painting is a sample of the type of work students will try to master during the two-hour class.

 Submitted

ELKO – The Elko County Art Club is hosting a guest painting instructor in November.

“I wanted to bring a fun, new vibe to our Saturday Art Jam,” said gallery director Tess Senrud. “She is part of Art Town.”

Dana Childs, of Reno, is a professional watercolor artist. She is offering a class which will teach students to “create impressionistic watercolor effects.” Students will come away with a rendition of a “fluid-looking” iris.

“All levels are welcome, but this class is ideal for the beginner, as well as advanced students who want to loosen up,” wrote Childs on her website. Childs uses the studio name “d’Lauren.”

Cost of the class is $20 for club members and $25 for non-members. Class size is limited to 30.

“We are trying to collaborate to try to do a series of classes during Cowboy Poetry,” Senrud said.

Participants will need to purchase some art supplies A full list is available on the artist’s website.

Elko Online Art Gallery -- Lynne Kistler

Would you like your work to be featured in the Elko Online Art Gallery? Send 10-15 images and include Title, Media, Size, Price, and Location where your work is being displayed or sold. Contact editor@elkodaily.com for information.

1 of 11

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments