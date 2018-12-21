Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to Santa

Letters to Santa inside

 Nancy Streets

Dear Santa,

I want a drone and some movies I also want a watch and I also want a computer game.

I am going to leave you and your reindeer a snack on Christmas Eve night, have a safe trip on Christmas Eve night.

Will you tell Mrs. Claus that Ben Neff says Hi.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Love,

Ben Thomas Neff

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments