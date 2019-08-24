You are the owner of this article.
Liberty Peak Elementary - A photo tour

Children and parents enter Liberty Peak

Hundreds of Liberty Peak students along with their parents streamed into the school during its grand opening and open house on Aug. 22. 

SPRING CREEK -- About 1,200 people toured Spring Creek's brand new elementary school on Aug. 22 that also served as an open house for the students, ranging from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. 

Liberty Peak Elementary is the third elementary school in Spring Creek and was built to reduce overcrowding at Spring Creek Elementary. The school is zoned to include students from Marina Hills (Tract 100) within the Spring Creek Association, along with those living in Lamoille and Pleasant Valley. 

Take a photo tour of the new school: 

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

