SPRING CREEK – Elementary schoolchildren in Carlin, Elko and Spring Creek enjoyed a taste of acting while getting an introduction to rocks and minerals this month thanks to Get in the Act Science Theater.

Taking residence in Elko for four weeks, teacher Diane Handzel is visiting seven schools in Spring Creek, Elko and Carlin, teaching second, third and fourth graders in one- or two-day workshops.

On March 13 and 14, Handzel was at Liberty Peak Elementary, teaching second-graders facial expressions and acting warm-up exercises before their first lesson into basic geology.

After the warm-ups, the first of four groups of children were selected to perform their first skit, resulting in giggles and laughter from the budding actors.

It’s a method that Handzel says reinforces basic science concepts in a fun and engaging manner.

“We use humor to learn. You get almost 100% participation, even from the shy kids,” Handzel explained. “Eventually they give in because they want to be part of it.”

As students rotate through performing in skits, the class seems to grow closer together, she observed.

“I think it builds a connection amongst themselves and their peers. They respond to one another and it builds them closer as a classroom community,” Handzel said.

Handzel said she, along with her husband Gary, have enjoyed visiting the Elko area each year.

“The kids have been terrific,” she said. “The schools have been wonderful.”

Sponsored by Nevada Gold Mines, SSR Mining, Komatsu Mining Foundation, Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Get in the Act has been visiting Elko County schools for nine years apart from one year delayed due to the pandemic.

“This is our ninth year of being sponsored by these wonderful companies that allow us to come into these elementary schools,” Handzel said. “Without them we couldn’t have done this at all.”

The visit to Liberty Peak was her first time teaching at the school and Handzel’s first time conducting winter classes in Elko County, with other years usually in the fall and spring.

This month, Get in the Act is reaching approximately 850 children, including 34 teachers, she added.

This year, Handzel said the timing worked out for her to tour the Elko County STEM Fair exhibits at the Elko Convention Center earlier this month and she found some projects that focused on rocks and minerals.

“I saw some incredible projects from the kids that I worked with in the classrooms,” Handzel said. “I was excited to make those connections with those kids and see their projects. Quite a few of them won from Northside and Grammar No. 2, so I felt that was impressive.”

Having visited multiple schools in Nevada and California, Handzel praised the STEM Fair for being a “unique opportunity for these kids to be on such a grand scale. That was a wonderful experience.”

Handzel said former students remember her as the “Science Lady” and recall certain skits to her when they see her. She credited keeping the lessons positive, which creates a safe environment for the classes.

Marcie Kraintz’s second-grade class was one of Handzel’s first groups she taught on Monday. “My students had a blast with the acting,” she said. “It made their learning about rocks super enjoyable.”

Northside Elementary second grade teacher Mary Allenbaugh has hosted Science Theater in her classroom for the past couple of years, and loves it. “The students are completely engaged and enjoy acting out what they are learning. A perfect combination of science through acting.”

Utilizing drama techniques to teach science is a method that can enhance any lesson on any topic for any age group, Handzel said.

In addition to the introduction to geology, the Handzels have developed courses on weather, magnets, plant life cycle, light and sound, and force and motion for grades kindergarten through fifth grade. They also teach energy basics and properties of matter for first through fifth grades.

Currently, the Handzels are teaching a new program that focuses on life skills for middle-school children. It was developed in response to students who seem to have problems working with others in teams, an outcome due to the pandemic.

“We’re trying to meet some challenges we’ve faced after the Covid lockdowns,” she explained. “We’re still seeing issues in the classrooms, so we created a program to build life skills through dramatization for fifth- through eighth-graders.”

Students are learning to solve problems and work as a team, which Handzel said is “incredibly moving to watch.”

“The kids walked away a couple of inches taller. Their esteem and their self-worth grew, and their empathy, too,” she recalled. “They also became better active listeners to their fellow peers and built their empathy. There was a connection” they had.

Reaching out to another segment of the community, Handzel said she is working on a two new activities for senior citizens near her home in Dayton, Nevada, who had been isolated during the pandemic, by creating short old-time radio plays.

“They had a script in hand, they didn’t have to memorize lines and we put on a moving performance for their friends, family and community members,” Handzel explained. “It got them to be social again, stimulated their minds and their bodies, and they experienced the joy of performing. Some of them, 90-years-old, had never performed in their life. It worked well with those with mobility issues.”

The second project, Reminiscence Theater, is funded through the Nevada Arts Council that puts memories and stories told by senior citizens into a play. “They tell their story. We’ll script it, rehearse it, have the music and costumes, stage it and transport people back into them through their oral history.”

The impact of drama as a teaching tool includes lots of laughter and fun. Teachers have told Handzel the lessons resonate with students long after the workshop has ended.

“When you learn with pleasure, you never forget,” she said.