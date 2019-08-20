ELKO -- Great Basin College has offered academic credit classes in rural Nevada for more than 50 years, but did you know it also offers non-credit courses year-round for community members of all ages?
“There are classes for kids like youth karate and beginning dog obedience; classes for teens including driver education and ceramics; and many, many more for adults,” said Director of Continuing Education and Community Outreach Angie de Braga.
Continuing education also coordinates the “Commercial Driver’s License Class A” training where individuals can learn to drive a tractor-trailer rig and get their CDL Class A license in six weeks.
“There is a huge demand for drivers right now, and our students are getting high-paying jobs with different companies in our area,” de Braga said. “We are fortunate to have industry support from local industry members. Full scholarships are available to students who qualify.”
“For those interested in art, we have several Bob Ross oil painting classes, as well as studio classes in ceramics and glass bead making, and a presentation on Georgia O’Keeffe’s Sky,” de Braga said.
“If you’re looking for health and fitness classes, continuing education offers Weight Loss 101, Adult Beginner Tap Dance, Tai Chi Ch’uan, and Wing Chun Kung Fu," de Braga said.
“To challenge the mind, there are three levels of conversational Spanish scheduled, a personal growth mastermind course, and QuickBooks training,” de Braga said. “Effective Communication for Healthier Relationships, Understanding Autism, and Good Grief are also starting in September.”
