Literacy program kicks off next week

ELKO -- Spread the Word Nevada will kick off their literacy services in four Elko County elementary schools with celebratory book distributions.

Heather Krall, program facilitator for the Elko branch of Spread the Word, said every child in attendance will receive three gently used books and two brand new books, and will continue receiving books each month of the school year. Family reading events will continue every other month of the school year.

This sponsorship is made possible thanks to funding from the additional Community Recovery Grants approved by Nevada lawmakers to direct relief dollars to organizations that can make immediate impacts for constituents to alleviate challenges the pandemic introduced to the state.

The service will begin Jan. 24 at Spring Creek Elementary, Jan. 25 at Northside Elementary, Jan. 26 at Liberty Peak and Jan. 27 at Grammar 2.