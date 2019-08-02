Livestock show high on the hog

ELKO -- Several young people walked from barn to show ring on Friday, herding their hogs with stick canes. A few participants were barely taller than the animals.
Their standard uniforms -- white, long-sleeved shirts, blue jeans and boots -- still looked fresh in the morning coolness. By afternoon that would change, as the 95-degree day and numerous cranky animals would test even the very best laundry detergent.
The Ruby Mountain FFA Livestock Show and Sale was underway at the Elko County Fairgrounds.
“I feel that flank area, where we are not going to damage any product, is the appropriate place to get those hogs to move,” said Idaho livestock judge Travis Lowber. “Obviously, to turn them is going to be up on the face.”
Some animals moved willingly when tapped with a cane, but others squealed in complaint.
Educating the youths and audience, Lowber also went on to suggest the pros and cons of clipping show animals.
“It’s been a trend for a long time to clip them at the half-inch range," he said. “Those things are changing right now. We’re going to a little more hair with a little more shag on them and, I guess I would tune you in to this 'bear' right here, if you want to see one that is still natural looking but actually has a clip job on it. I would leave that hair just a touch longer."
“Out show is pretty large this year,” said Ruby Mountain FFA adviser Jessica Butz. “We have 64 animals: 41 pigs, 17 lambs and five market steers. It’s our biggest show yet.”
Butz said Nevada Gold Mines donated $5,000 to the program this year, which helps pay expenses but also allows the sellers to make more profit.
“Usually, we charge 3 percent of the price for each kid,” Butz said. “This year they get to keep 100 percent of the profit.”
Butz said youths participating in the show come from Elko County and other parts of the state. Both FFA and 4-H youths competed Friday.
“They get these animals in April,” Butz said. “They keep them until today. The cattle they keep longer. They have worked with them quite a long time.”
According to Butz, participants get the hogs at around 70-90 pounds. The show is the only one in Elko County for pigs.
“I think that’s why we are a big magnet,” said Butz.
