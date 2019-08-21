Art Connect Elko
ELKO — The Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board, along with the Nevada Arts Council, will host “Art Connect Elko” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the upstairs ballroom at the Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel.
Art Connect is a public meeting that strives to bring Elko’s arts, cultural and entertainment partners together for collaboration, recognition and connection. Every artist, actor, writer, musician, muralist, dancer, writer, arts educator, member of an arts or cultural organization, employee of the arts or fan of the art community in Elko is encouraged to attend.
This is the start of a grassroots effort to bring the Elko’s art community together to make the community’s art and cultural future strong. “Art Connect” will begin with an opportunity for any individual and organization to tell the audience about their work and ideas for their future. A discussion will follow about ways and methods the art community can come together and increase visibility and support for all art entities in our region.
For more information, contact Shelley Petersen at the City of Elko at 777-7210 or email s.petersen@elkocitynv.gov.
Junior Ranger Program at Trail Center
What did Great Basin children do for fun 2,000 years ago? Play with slings!
Slings have been used as toys and weapons around the world for thousands of years. 2,000-year-old slings made for children were unearthed in Lovelock Cave.
Join Park Ranger Greg Feathers at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at the California Trail Interpretive Center and learn how to use this ancient throwing device.
Jam On!
ELKO – Join a musical jam session from 6- 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon, 501 Railroad St. The event is facilitated by Southwind. Bring your favorite tunes, your instruments and friends. The bar will be open for business.
Family Resource Center
ELKO – The Family Resource Center is hosting “Puppy Love,” a 5K run/walk Sept. 15 at Johnny Appleseed Park. The event allows people to run or walk with their dogs. Funds raised will support the Family Resource Center and the spay/neuter program at Animal House. Registration is $30 the day of the race and $20 (plus a website processing fee) for pre-registration at https://runsignup.com/Race/NV/Elko/PuppyLove5K. For information call the Family Resource Center at 753-7352 or email admin@elkofrc.org.
Western Folklife Center exhibition
ELKO – “Portraits of the Gathering: Faces and Voices of Cowboy Poetry” is installed in the Wiegand Gallery and on Elko storefronts. This is a photographic exhibition of individuals who have brought heart and soul to our community through their poetry, story, song and artistry; The “I’ve Got Spur exhibition of handcrafted pieces from the Western Folklife Center’s collection is displayed alongside other contemporary and historic examples.
