Local business helps fight Covid-19

ELKO – The COVID-19 virus poses a current and potentially long-term threat to every community, including Elko. In an effort to disinfect and eradicate the virus in enclosed areas, cousins and entrepreneurs Brian and Nash Johnson have crafted a portable machine called a “Disinfectant Mister” that can tackle just about any job.
The Johnsons purchased the Steam Store in the middle of May 2020. While they still carry pressure washers, portable, evaporative coolers, Torpedo heaters and a variety of cleaning products, they have recently expanded their product line to specifically combat COVID-19.
“The core part of the business has always been the pressure washers,” said Brian. “Our biggest motto is, ‘we service what we sell.’”
The business also carries parts for pressure washers.
“All the wash bays at the mines [use them,]” said Nash.
“On top of that core business is the chemical side of the business, with different types of acids, neutralizers, any type of cleaning products from household to industrial,” Brian said. “The mines buy the biggest quantities. They buy things like ‘Truck Restore’ and ‘Assault’ which are our biggest sellers. It’s an acid and a neutralizer. It’s a kind of soap.”
“We have a lot of ‘Gallon Fridays’ when people come in and buy gallon jugs full of this just for their home use because they use it at the mines,” Brian said.
“Now we have moved into disinfecting,” Brian said. “Vital Oxide is approved by the Center of Disease Control. It’s an approved disinfectant. It kills the COVID virus. It’s a hospital grade disinfectant.”
The Johnsons purchase misters from one of their wholesalers and combine the mister with a cart and tank of Vital Oxide, creating an easily-maneuverable disinfecting system.
“This is an ergonomic cart [that allows] you to go and spray buildings and warehouses,” Brian said. “We already had the chemical washer side and the pressure washer side, so now what we’ve done is combined the two together to fight the COVID situation that we are all a part of everyday.”
Their product is being used in area restaurants, the courthouse, the airport, hotels and mines. It works on 110 electrical volts. One unit runs about $1,999.
“We sell it by the gallon and by the spray bottle for home use,” Nash said. “You can put it on clothing or furniture. It adheres to your furniture or cloth. It does not stain or discolor.”
