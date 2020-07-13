Local business helps fight Covid-19

“We have a lot of ‘Gallon Fridays’ when people come in and buy gallon jugs full of this just for their home use because they use it at the mines,” Brian said.

“Now we have moved into disinfecting,” Brian said. “Vital Oxide is approved by the Center of Disease Control. It’s an approved disinfectant. It kills the COVID virus. It’s a hospital grade disinfectant.”

The Johnsons purchase misters from one of their wholesalers and combine the mister with a cart and tank of Vital Oxide, creating an easily-maneuverable disinfecting system.

“This is an ergonomic cart [that allows] you to go and spray buildings and warehouses,” Brian said. “We already had the chemical washer side and the pressure washer side, so now what we’ve done is combined the two together to fight the COVID situation that we are all a part of everyday.”

Their product is being used in area restaurants, the courthouse, the airport, hotels and mines. It works on 110 electrical volts. One unit runs about $1,999.