ELKO -- Megan Dwyer, 13, of Elko has been awarded VIP tickets to the Miss America Pageant that will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey Sept. 5-9.
The Miss America Organization has a long-standing partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds for a network of 170 children’s hospitals throughout the country.
Each year, contestant vying for the Miss America or Miss America’s Outstanding Teen crowns -- as well as hundreds of volunteers across the country -- participate in a fundraising campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Funds that are raised go to each participant’s local hospitals and are used to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase or upgrade pediatric medical equipment and provide charitable care for sick, injured or disabled children.
Megan began raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals via the Miss America Organization’s Princess Mentoring Program when she was 8 years old. In 2014 she was recognized as being the top fundraising princess in the nation. This summer she received an award for being the top fundraising teen participant in the Miss America “Teens in Training” camp, and now she will also be recognized for finishing as the second highest fundraiser out of 1,356 participants in the nation for the 2018 Miss America Serves campaign.
Through a combination of lemonade stands, yard sales, sales of homemade dog treats, and donations from friends and family via a social media campaign, Megan raised nearly $6,000 in 2018. In recognition of her efforts, she will receive VIP tickets for all preliminary nights of the competition, the famous “show us your shoes” parade along the iconic Atlantic City boardwalk, and tickets to the final night of the televised Miss America pageant.
In total, Megan has raised more than $16,000 since 2014 which has provided support to Children’s Primary Hospital in Salt Lake and Renown Children’s Hospital in Reno. Since the partnership with Miss America began in 2007, more than $17 million has been raised benefiting member CMN Hospitals across the U.S. as well as Miss America Scholarships.
Megan is currently an eighth-grade honors student at Adobe Middle School. She is very active in the community supporting a number of charity organizations, and in 2017 received the Elko Chamber of Commerce Youth Volunteer of the Year Award. She hopes to begin competing in the Miss America system of pageants this year, starting with the Miss Elko County Scholarship Organization’s local pageant. Pageants allow her to continue her community service platform helping children requiring medical attention and while providing a means to start winning scholarship money for college.
The Miss America organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women.
Megan is the daughter of Donald and Jami Dwyer of Elko.
The 2019 Miss America Competition” will air live on ABC on Sept. 9.
