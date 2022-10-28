Local Halloween events this weekend

ELKO – Spooky season has arrived in the Elko area with several events centered on Halloween.

The Haunted Commercial Hotel, Elko’s newest haunted house, will be open all weekend 5-11 p.m. including Monday, Oct. 31. Features include the “Locked In” escape room, scavenger hunt maze, trick-or-treat spook alley, tours of the historic casino, Halloween movies, food and beverages, and more. Tickets range from $10 to $50 per person.

In Spring Creek, Trunk or Treat is scheduled for Oct. 31 at the Spring Creek Marina. Candy and treats are handed out between 4 and 7:30 p.m. with music, food and more. Cost is free and all residents throughout Elko County are invited.

The Purple Light is also returning to the area. Spring Creek residents who sign up are put on a map of houses for trick-or-treating children to visit on Halloween. Residents can sign up to obtain a purple light bulb or be listed as one of the homes to visit by filling out an online form at https://springcreeknv.org.

The second annual Lamoille Spook Walk slated a kid-friendly walk from 4-9 p.m. Oct. 28 and a “not-for-the-faint-of-heart” walk from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29. Cost is $5-10.

The California Trail Interpretive Center is hosting "The History and Mystery of Nevada’s Ghost Towns" from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29 as part of a celebration of Halloween and Nevada Day. A spooky craft starts at 2 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.

On Sunday, the Trail Center is hosting a traditional family Halloween Craft from 1 to 2 p.m. exploring ways to carve potatoes and turnips modeled after the Irish emigrants of the 1800s that transitioned into the jack-o’-lanterns of today. Cost for both is free.