SPRING CREEK — Vic Kingwell and his wife, Shirley, have lived a life of adventure, a life that moved them around from state to state, a life that led them to settle in Spring Creek in 2003 to be closer to family.
The couple married in 1952. Their story began with a blind date. Vic was studying to be a math teacher.
“He graduated from San Francisco College,” Shirley said.
He took a break to serve in Korea.
“I was a forward observer with the artillery … you’re ahead of the infantry all by yourself … and Shirley was a ‘hello girl’.”
“I worked for the telephone company, back when you have to stick the thing in the board,” she said. “And then, do the ringing yourself. We were the last telephone company to go dial. It was just a little town.”
When Vic returned from Korea, he was able to finish his degree and begin to teach. As they journeyed from place to place, Vic chose to serve with the Army Reserves.
“The medical is wonderful,” Shirley said. “Worth every hour he was gone.”
Vic’s 26-year, full-time career of teaching took his family from the California coast to Alaskan villages.
“Point Hope was the farthest north. That’s where you see the land bridge to Siberia. It’s under water now, but you can see it when you’re in the air.”
Although adventures in Alaska remain vivid, Shirley preferred the comforts of California.
“I didn’t like being limited to a 5-gallon paint can for a toilet,” she explained. “And no running water. One village, our water system, they’d go upstream and cut ice, big ice cubes and stack it back by our back door and we’d melt that for water. Turn a faucet on and you’d get twigs and baby fish.”
In total, they spent five years there.
“Sitka is nice,” she said. “I would like to live in Sitka. Can’t afford it. Food was twice what we paid for it here. And rents are expensive. Our son lives there. He’s been there for —”
“Ever since he went to college in California,” Vic interrupted. “Well, then he went to a Presbyterian school in Sitka … only a couple dozen students. He taught school for a while. Now, he works with the dormitory kids.”
“They take kids out of the villages,” Shirley explained. “They live there for the school year.”
“Boy, that was the best school I ever taught in, too,” Vic said. “That’s because it was a boarding school and it was before phones and they behaved themselves or —”
Shirley finished his sentence: “They’d go back to the villages if they don’t behave and do their school work.”
While moving their family back and forth, one of the challenges Shirley remembers was ordering groceries.
“The boat came in once a year,” she said. “It was ice-free and you had to order your groceries for the year and all of your food.”
Making that list was never easy, she admitted. “I goofed quite a bit. Never order a case of canned onions. They tasted awful.”
“And a case of vinegar,” Vic said.
“Yeah, I don’t know what I was gonna do with that,” she laughed. “Make pickles maybe.”
“It was the only way you could really order it, hon,” Vic said.
“Yeah, it wasn’t single items. After the years they got so you could order stuff from the grocery store in Bethel. But you paid a dollar a pound for airfare to get it to you,” she said.
While math was his main focus, Vic minored in music.
“I studied music pretty good when I went to college in 1948. Sang with the San Francisco symphony three times.”
Even now, over 60 years later, Vic sings. In his workshop, among the woodworking projects and the memorabilia he has collected over the years, sits an open Baptist hymnal.
He often goes in there to sing, turning pages from one well-loved hymn to another.
“And your claim to fame was when you conducted the San Francisco Symphony in practice,” Shirley said.
“Yeah, in practice, right, it was for class,” Vic laughed. “Just for class.”
