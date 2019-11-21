Local Inspirations: Musical multi-taskers

ELKO — If awards were given for successful multitasking, Kathi Colbert and her husband, Bob, would receive gold medals. They both teach music full time. He in Carlin and she in Elko at Grammar 2. They play in the Elko Community Orchestra, which Bob co-conducts. And they are instrumental in the area’s Scout BSA.

What’s their secret to not dropping any of their responsibilities? According to Kathi it’s keeping priorities straight and using a color-coordinated calendar app.

“Prioritizing things is huge … put first things first and big rocks,” she said, referencing a demonstration that greatly impacted her.

“You have all these rocks to put in a jar. How are you going to make them fit? … Well, if you stick the big rocks in you can then fill a whole lot in around the edges.

“You take care of the priorities first. My big rock was family. Once it’s there, it’s amazing how many other things can fit.”

This is Kathi’s 26th year of teaching elementary school music. She spent her first 25 years investing in the lives of the students at Spring Creek Elementary. This year she moved to Grammar 2 where she is teaching K-4th grades.

Right now she is evaluating what will work best for her new students.