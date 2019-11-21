Local Inspirations: Musical multi-taskers

ELKO — If awards were given for successful multitasking, Kathi Colbert and her husband, Bob, would receive gold medals. They both teach music full time. He in Carlin and she in Elko at Grammar 2. They play in the Elko Community Orchestra, which Bob co-conducts. And they are instrumental in the area’s Scout BSA.
What’s their secret to not dropping any of their responsibilities? According to Kathi it’s keeping priorities straight and using a color-coordinated calendar app.
“Prioritizing things is huge … put first things first and big rocks,” she said, referencing a demonstration that greatly impacted her.
“You have all these rocks to put in a jar. How are you going to make them fit? … Well, if you stick the big rocks in you can then fill a whole lot in around the edges.
“You take care of the priorities first. My big rock was family. Once it’s there, it’s amazing how many other things can fit.”
This is Kathi’s 26th year of teaching elementary school music. She spent her first 25 years investing in the lives of the students at Spring Creek Elementary. This year she moved to Grammar 2 where she is teaching K-4th grades.
Right now she is evaluating what will work best for her new students.
In kindergarten she focus on opposites — high low, fast slow — as well as learning the stories of famous composers. While Kathi can “play enough (piano) to impress first-graders,” her chosen instrument is the flute, which she began learning in the fourth grade.
But she doesn’t play it much at school. Mostly her talent on the flute is used with the Elko Community Orchestra.
Kathi’s husband, Bob, can play almost every instrument, but “saxophone is his main instrument; trumpet is probably his second one. He and Walt Lovell actually switch back and forth on who conducts for community orchestra. They take turns on who’s playing bass clarinet and who’s playing the orchestra.”
According to the orchestra’s Facebook page, it has been going since 1963 and is made up of more than 45 active members. The orchestra performs two concerts a year, one in the spring and the other in the winter. This year’s winter concert was Nov. 19. The concerts are free to the public.
“Music encompasses so much. Music can bring you back to a memory … I can go back 30 years and tell you what song was playing when this happened and this happened.”
She loves working with choirs, directing kids to express feeling.
“We’re not singing notes. We’re not singing words. We’re singing feelings,” she said.
On top of working with music full time and volunteering for community events, the Colberts have been instrumental in the local Scouts BSA.
“So my husband is an Eagle Scout,” Kathi said. “He always knew that he wanted to get our kids involved. And so, after kindergarten he got in touch with them. I’m like, OK, it’s your thing. I don’t do outdoors.”
But the more involved her family became, the more she was pulled in herself.
“Very quickly they realized that Bob had experience, and so he went from a committee member to being a den leader to being an assistant cub master like that,” she snapped her fingers. “He went to a meeting at one point, he comes back and he says, ‘they need a pack trainer.’
“‘I know nothing about this,’” she told him.
“‘Yeah, but you can read’…. So I had a crash course. I went from having zero experience in any scouting to first position being pack trainer.”
Kathi never imagined that she would become the scout master that she is, but when her younger son needed a den leader she stepped in.
“Then we went to Wood Badge,” she recalled, “and Wood Badge changed everything.”
That weekend she struggled with all of the skills.
“I woke up the next morning,” she said. “I was alive and I went ‘OK, I can do this.’ That was my first real big camping experience … there was a whole lot of empowerment.”
Since then her goals have exceeded her expectations.
“Right now I have registrations with Pack 850, Troop 850, Crew 850, Ship 91, Overland District and Nevada Area Council. I am the vice president of training for Nevada Area Council so that covers all of Nevada, except for Vegas, plus northern California.”
Much of what she does happens through video training and phone calls.
The Colberts also enjoy cooking for Scouts, having successfully planned and cooked camp-style for 350 people.
“We’ll do one run over to the freezers every day to bring the things that we need for the next day over to our coolers. One time we just didn’t have it right, we had to make multiple trips throughout the week.”
Why do the Colberts love Scouts?
“The values that Scouts can instill are just values that everybody should have. A scout is …” Kathi takes a breath before reciting, “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. There is no arguing any of those. What’s bad about any of them?”
Through her time of working with Scouts she has learned to let some things go.
“I’ve never been a girly girl, but I also didn’t like to get dirty. Now it’s just do it. Just jump in and do it.”
“Know that you don’t have to be perfect … the kids don’t care how much you know; they care about how much you care. So you screwed up some activity, but you had fun doing it and you cared about it. The world didn’t come to an end. Nobody’s perfect.
“That’s one of my things along the way that I’ve gotten, and I’ve relaxed on that in music as well for performances. I always pushed. We gotta have the right thing. No. The right thing is to do your best. And I think that is what I’ve tried to embrace with teaching and in Scouts and in life in general: Do your best.”