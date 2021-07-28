Local musicians join Battalion in Utah

Drum and Bugle Corps is one of the many teams that regularly compete in the annual Drum Corps International Tour. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 drumline season was cancelled and no teams were able to participate in the annual tour. Although the 2020 season had been cancelled, corps leaders and students participated in virtual instruction and camps in order to keep their musical skills on par.

This year, many corps have resumed their marching season after a long and grueling audition process. The Battalion Drum and Bugle Corps, based in Utah, is one of these drumlines.

The Battalion begins auditions in May and close at the end of June. Three students, two 2021 graduates and a junior from Elko High School, auditioned and were successfully contracted to be a part of The Battalion’s Hornline.

The Battalion Drum and Bugle Corps has been active in the drumline community since 2014. The corps first performed in a DCI competition in 2016. It is the first and only drumline in the state of Utah.

Nathan Haro, a 2021 graduate, and Nathan Adams, an upcoming EHS junior, play the euphonium for the corps. Sheridan Adams, also a 2021 graduate, is the section leader for the contra tubas. This is the second year Sheridan Adams has toured with the Battalion, but only the first for Haro and Nathan Adams.