Local musicians join Battalion in Utah

Drum and Bugle Corps is one of the many teams that regularly compete in the annual Drum Corps International Tour. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 drumline season was cancelled and no teams were able to participate in the annual tour. Although the 2020 season had been cancelled, corps leaders and students participated in virtual instruction and camps in order to keep their musical skills on par.
This year, many corps have resumed their marching season after a long and grueling audition process. The Battalion Drum and Bugle Corps, based in Utah, is one of these drumlines.
The Battalion begins auditions in May and close at the end of June. Three students, two 2021 graduates and a junior from Elko High School, auditioned and were successfully contracted to be a part of The Battalion’s Hornline.
The Battalion Drum and Bugle Corps has been active in the drumline community since 2014. The corps first performed in a DCI competition in 2016. It is the first and only drumline in the state of Utah.
Nathan Haro, a 2021 graduate, and Nathan Adams, an upcoming EHS junior, play the euphonium for the corps. Sheridan Adams, also a 2021 graduate, is the section leader for the contra tubas. This is the second year Sheridan Adams has toured with the Battalion, but only the first for Haro and Nathan Adams.
Typically, the corps would tour around the United States, performing in various states. However, due to COVID, The Battalion is strictly touring in the State of Utah for the 2021 season. Their first live performance was on July 23 at Alta High School in Sandy. The Canyon District Marching Band (aka Megaband) performed for the audience before The Battalion came on to the field. Their second live performance was the following day, July 24, at Grand County High School in Moab.
Both performances were awe-striking to see live. It’s easy to see how hard the students have been working to put on such an amazing show. Each movement is like a perfectly programmed machine, in sync to make sure things run smoothly. It’s one thing to see it on camera. The experience is entirely different in person. You can feel the energy, not only from the performers, but from the movement and music itself.
The Battalion will have at least three more performances this season.
On Friday, July 29, The Battalion will perform in Ogden at the DCI Corps Encore show along with three other drumlines. Most corps students are expected to be home by August 1.