ELKO – National Nurses Week was capped off with a reception for local nurses who were nominated for their service to the community.

Nine nurses selected by a local panel of judges received a certificate, bouquet of flowers, swag bag and a special gift presented by Lina Blohm, owner of Blohm Jewelers.

“You are the heart of health care,” Elko Daily Free Press advertising executive Susan Goddard told the nurses and their families who were in attendance at the reception on May 18 at the Elko Daily Free Press office.

It’s the third year nurses have been recognized by the community in coordination with National Nurses Week May 6-12.

Jacob Dalstra, MedX AirOne EMS Director, congratulated the nominees at the reception.

“We want to congratulate all the nurses,” Dalstra said. “We couldn’t do what we do without you guys. Thank you so much for the long nights and the long days you have to work. It’s very challenging situations you’re put in every day. It’s really remarkable.”

As Blohm handed the gifts to each nurse, she thanked each one individually for their service to the community’s medical needs, noting their write-ups featured in a special publication on outstanding nurses.

Amy Carroll, Florencia Franco, Hether Hardy, Annette Hokanson, Laila Kazemi, Vicky Kinkade, Linda McCready, Sylvia Micheli, and Robin Webb were the nurses nominated this year for recognition.

Carroll, who won the Voter’s Choice Award, works in Labor and Delivery at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and Golden Health Clinic. She began her career in 2020, which was “at the beginning of a worldwide pandemic, which wasn’t ideal or expected, but helped me gain a lot of experience and a quality to adapt to new situations more often than not.”

“I have always loved babies and knew when I became a nurse it would be one of my goals to become a Labor and Delivery nurse,” she said of her career path.

Franco is a pediatric registered nurse at Golden Health Family Medical Center. After graduating from the Great Basin College nursing program in 2019, she is preparing to start her doctorate program in the fall. “I was always drawn to the medical field, but becoming a registered nurse was the ultimate goal.”

She credits her immigrant background for learning to comfort others through non-verbal communication in a medical environment, and her being bilingual to encourage patients who are new to the United States. “There always seems to be a sense of comfort that comes across their facial expressions when they have someone that can communicate with them in their language.”

Hardy, who works through Medallus for the Elko County Jail, was inspired by her family’s work in nursing. After working at Highland Manor for 12 years, she decided to change career paths.

“The most rewarding part of nursing for me is caring for individuals in their weakest moments while providing care that will either help them improve or pass with dignity intact,” Hardy said.

Kazemi has been a nurse for eight years, working in the NNRH Medical Surgical Pediatric Unit and Emergency Department. Now a school nurse at Spring Creek Elementary, she said her first career in education prepared her for the second stage of her nursing career.

“My years as an educator in the classroom and my years and a nurse give me a unique skillset,” Kazemi said. As a school nurse, “the most rewarding part is feeling connected to the families of Spring Creek Elementary. There is so much joy and interaction in my day.”

Obieta, who is a nurse at Golden Health Family Medical Center, said she wanted to be a nurse since she was in the third grade, observing that “I have always gotten great joy from taking care of others. I also enjoy health prevention at work and home.”

During her 18-year career, Obieta said the most rewarding part of her job “is growing longtime bonds with patients and their families. Watching someone who is very ill get better as you care for them is an amazing feeling.”

Micheli currently works for Battle Mountain General Hospital. Beginning her career as an EMS and progressing to an EMT and then an AEMT, she earned her nursing degree at Great Basin College. She currently serves as an EMS RN and works full-time in the emergency department at BMGH.

Becoming a nurse after years of being an EMT was a way “to continue my medical career … [it] would open the doorway to many more avenues in the future.” She added that she feels “the most rewarded when I am able to make someone smile when they are having the worst day of their life.”

Webb transitioned from a career in cosmetology to nursing for the past 11 years. Today, she is an infection control nurse at NNRH and said she sees her two careers fulfilling the same purpose of making people feel better.

“I knew I wanted to do something that would help people,” Webb said. “What better way than helping them get better and be able to return home.”

Those who were nominated were selected by patients and colleagues for their expertise in their field.

Hokanson was recognized for her skill in the surgery department at NNRH. “So kind and understanding! Best nurse we have ever had dealing with surgery,” wrote a colleague.

McCready, who works as a pediatric nurse in the Elko Clinic, was observed by a patient’s family for being “kind-hearted, caring and thorough” during the 12 years they have brought their children to the Clinic.

Kinkade’s “positive and professional demeanor while educating and recommending treatment plans and care,” was noted in her nomination submission. “[She] takes the time to really listen and understand the patients’ concerns.”

Nurses — the Heart of Health Care, was sponsored by Med-X AirOne, Elko Federal Credit Union, Coach USA, Nevada Health Centers, Princess and a Redneck, Blohm Jewelers, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Lynne Terras with Edward Jones, Safety First Training and Consulting, and Jewels Floral Studio.