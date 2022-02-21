Local nurses to be honored

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press and sponsors will once again be honoring local nurses in conjunction with National Nurses Week, May 6-12.

The nomination process for “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” is currently underway through March 14. To nominate a local nurse who goes above and beyond to deliver compassionate care, visit https://elkodaily.com/contests.

A voting campaign is scheduled March 17-24 to select a “People’s Choice” winner. Nine additional honorees will be selected by a local panel of judges to be featured in a special section and online.

A Nurses Reception will be scheduled for the week of May 9, with presenting sponsors Elko Community Health Center and MedX AirOne.

“Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” is co-sponsored by Coach USA, Nevada Health Centers and the Elko Federal Credit Union.

