 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local nurses to be honored

  • 0
Nurses logo

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press and sponsors will once again be honoring local nurses in conjunction with National Nurses Week, May 6-12.

The nomination process for “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” is currently underway through March 14. To nominate a local nurse who goes above and beyond to deliver compassionate care, visit https://elkodaily.com/contests.

A voting campaign is scheduled March 17-24 to select a “People’s Choice” winner. Nine additional honorees will be selected by a local panel of judges to be featured in a special section and online.

A Nurses Reception will be scheduled for the week of May 9, with presenting sponsors Elko Community Health Center and MedX AirOne.

“Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” is co-sponsored by Coach USA, Nevada Health Centers and the Elko Federal Credit Union.

Nurses QR code
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Human Brain Doesn't Slow Down Until After 60

Human Brain Doesn't Slow Down Until After 60

THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- You used to be able to make snap judgments in your 20s, but now it feels like you take a lot longer to react to questions, decisions and challenges put before you.

Pets of the week

Pets of the week

ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week: Koda (No. 49539006) and Calico (No. 49574306).

The 50 best places to live in America

The 50 best places to live in America

The list features college towns, suburbs, and cities that are ranked by factors such as the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and public schools.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for taking a rest to increase productivity and effectiveness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News