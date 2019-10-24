ELKO — Local Rotarians remembered two longtime members Oct. 24 on World Polio Day.
“Ceasar Salicchi (1927-2016) and Sarah Sweetwater (1940-2015) exemplified the courage and strength required to overcome polio virus-caused disabilities and to serve as innovators and leaders in our community,” stated the service organization.
This week, people around the world celebrated the near-final eradication of the dreaded polio mellitus virus. In the mid-1980s, there were more than 350,000 cases of polio world-wide. Rotarians succeeded in eradicating polio in the Philippines. This success lead to Rotary’s long-term commitment to eliminate polio world-wide.
Today Rotary and other partners including the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the governments of many countries, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and others have worked to eliminate polio in all countries. This year Nigeria was declared polio free – after three years without a case. Only two countries – Afghanistan and Pakistan — have a small number of polio cases at this time.
Sarah Sweetwater, born and raised in Texas, was afflicted with polio at the age of 6. After many years of suffering and numerous surgeries, she graduated from high school and married Lee Campsey. The couple later moved to Elko and raised three children.
Ceasar Salicchi, born and raised on a family ranch in Lamoille, contracted polio at the age of 26, after completing military service. He subsequently married Jeanne Hawkins and they had three children.
Sarah walked with a limp and dealt with weakened legs and pain throughout her life; Ceasar used crutches until he became wheelchair-bound in 2010.
Neither Sarah nor Ceasar let the polio-caused damage to their bodies stop them from being productive citizens, or significant movers and shakers in the community. Sarah set a course to obtain a master’s degree in art. She established the Art Department at the then Northern Nevada Community College. She became an art instructor at Great Basin College. She is recognized for her efforts to establish the Western Folklife Center and for her art class trips to many exotic locations.
Sweetwater volunteered to give life-saving polio vaccines to children on national immunization days in Africa and twice in India. Along the way she taught children to draw and color cowboys. On one occasion, she lifted her skirt to show a Muslim father in a small African village the consequences of a polio affliction. Upon seeing her twisted and scarred limbs, and discussing the vaccine with his wife, he overcame his suspicion of the caregivers and allowed his daughter to be vaccinated.
After attending college and serving as the comptroller of Elko General Hospital, Salicchi was successful in his campaign to become County Treasurer in 1970. He held that position for 36 years.
Salicchi was inspired after a serious accident that disabled his son to establish what is now called Ruby Mountain Resource Center, a training facility for people with developmental and physical disabilities. He also worked with many young people in need of a friend and mentor.
Both Ceasar and Sarah supported Rotary’s international goals, but were also active in the two local Rotary clubs. Their actions were many and their voices were strong. Everything they did reflected their passion to help prevent further occurrence of polio and to help others afflicted with it.
“We are fortunate that Sarah Sweetwater and Ceasar Salicchi shared their vision and actions to help others,” stated the organization. “We and our community are better for their example and their leadership.”
Rotary and its’ partners are close to seeing the end of this dreaded disease. Today, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donates $2 for every $1 that Rotary raises to fight polio.
According to the World Health Organization, if the vaccination attempts were to stop there would be 200,000 polio cases within the first year, and by 10 years it would again plague people across the globe.
For more information about polio, visit www.endpolionow.org and www.rotary.org.
