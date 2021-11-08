Local students enroll at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- While the COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on college enrollment around the world, the University of Utah has consistently increased enrollment and continues its record-setting streak. For the second year in a row, the U saw its largest total enrollment in school history for the fall 2021 semester.

Local students who are part of the record-breaking Class of 2025 include:

Zoe Blair of Elko, majoring in Pre Health and Kinesiology. Also enrolled in the Honors College.

Erik Bond of Elko, Civil Engineering.

Garret Frisbie of Spring Creek, Pre Biology.

Stacy Lujan Araujo of Elko, Engineering. Also enrolled in the Honors College.

Rylee Molyneux of Elko, Pre-Business.

Emma Richards of West Wendover, whose major is undeclared.

Enrollment of first-time freshmen increased 19.6% to 5,361 students-the first class of over 5,000 students at the U. Last fall, first-time freshmen increased 5.5%.

"This is an incredible and exciting milestone for the University of Utah," Taylor Randall, university president. "It speaks to the value and quality we offer and reflects our solid reputation as one of the nation's top public research universities. I am pleased to welcome all our students-new and continuing-and look forward to seeing all they will accomplish at the U."

Overall enrollment increased 4.2% to 34,424-up from 33,047 in fall 2020. The number of new transfer students also increased, up 2.3% to 1,448. The university also saw record highs in undergraduate and graduate enrollment with graduate students up 2.3% and undergraduates up 4.8%.

"We are excited to welcome our largest class to Imagine U," said Dan Reed, senior vice president of Academic Affairs. "The enthusiasm of our faculty, staff and students for the fall educational experience is extraordinary."

