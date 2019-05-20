LA GRANDE, Oregon -- Xzavier Edson and Kaitlyn McLeod of Spring Creek were named to the dean’s list at Eastern Oregon University for the 2019 winter term. They were among 570 students to receive the distinction.
Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
Visit eou.edu for more information.
-----
COLUMBIA, Missouri -- Dan Leiss, an online student from Spring Creek, was named to Columbia College’s dean’s list for the spring semester, January through April.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 165 years. Columbia College educates more than 20,000 students each year and has more than 89,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit www.ccis.edu.
-----
GREENEVILLE, South Carolina -- Kylie Cervantes-Bailey, a sophomore graphic design major of Elko, was among more than 800 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2019 Dean's List.
The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU has nearly 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.
