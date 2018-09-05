ELKO – Two Elko teens completed the Devil Pups youth program this year, sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California.
Alexander Doxey, 15 and Tayliannah Wright, 15 of Elko, both participated in this year’s second 10-day Devil Pups program, ending July 28.
“Several of our local adolescents have applied, been accepted, and participated in this elite program over the past few years with this summer being no exception,” said Lisa DeChene, assistant liaison representative with the Devil Pups program in Elko.
The name derives from the Marines, who are affectionately referred to as Devil Dogs, a nickname that started in 1918. German soldiers stated that the Marines fought so ferociously, they compared them to “dogs from hell.”
So, it only seemed natural for the USMC to call youths Devil Pups in their specialized program, said DeChene.
In 1953, Marine Corps Col. A. Duncan Shaw, Sr., learned that a group of teenagers burned an American flag at a Southern California high school, according to the Devil Pups’ website.
Aggravated by this activity and the attitudes among the American youth it represented, Shaw and a group of retired Marine Corps Reserve Officers, now prominent Southern California businessmen, asked the commandant of the Marine Corps to help with a community benefit project that would aid the development of character qualities in teenage boys and girls, and enable them to become healthier and more successful young citizens.
The youth observed how Marines were trained and, in turn, they were trained for 10 days by volunteer Marine escorts. During the summer of 1954, 1,800 young men, ranging in age from 14 to 17, showed up to Camp Pendleton to do just that. In 1998, Devil Pups welcomed their first all-girl platoon.
Devil Pups has successfully graduated more than 51,000 Devil Pups, most of who have gone on to become successful, productive, and in many cases, well-known members of our society.
After physically training and mentally preparing for months, these teens packed up their gear, hugged their families’ goodbye, and jumped on a bus to Camp Pendleton, where they joined more than 300 other young men and women to be trained by Marines, who volunteer their personal leave time to train the kids.
At Camp Pendleton, they endured hard physical training: multiple-mile runs, push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups, obstacle courses and drilling (marching).
“There is little downtime for these brave Pups as they have motivational speakers keeping their minds active, the Marines keeping their bodies active, and any ‘free time’ is filled with eating, sleeping, and – if they’re really motivated – a quick shower,” DeChene said.
After a long, overnight hike up steep difficult terrain, at sunset at the top of the mountain, and in an “emotional” ceremony, they were given challenge coins that they earned in completing the program, DeChene described.
“These kids work their butts off to learn honor, courage, commitment, self-discipline and teamwork, and they should be commended for their dedication to never stop, never back down from a challenge, and to work through fear, exhaustion and physical limits,” DeChene said.
VFW Post 2350 financially supported the youth, who were able “to prove to their families, friends, and most importantly, themselves, that they can persevere through difficult and sometimes seemingly impossible situations if they choose to work hard, work together, and keep trying by putting one foot in front of the other, focusing and completing the task at hand, and lending a hand to someone who needs help,” DeChene said.
“The VFW paid for the kids to go to this camp, covering 100 percent, over $600 per kid,” she said. “They worked really hard to be a Devil Pup or an Eagle.”
Devil Pups who have graduated from the program also receive an additional privilege to serve as an Eagle, a leadership position within the organization, acting as an extension of the Marines and a liaison between the Pups and the Marine, with one Elko teen recently receiving the honor.
“One of our local adolescents, Noah DeChene, 15, was chosen to join the Marines for both the first and second encampments of Devil Pups as an Eagle to assist in training, serving, and leading this most recent group of Pups,” Lisa DeChene said.
Although the program utilizes military-style training, DeChene said the program is not used to recruit teens into the Marines.
“This program is not a military recruiting program,” DeChene said. “It is a program that teaches our youth to be respectful, responsible, productive members of society. They persevere during tough times, help others, solve problems, and work hard through discipline, consistency, and self motivation.”
For more information, call assistant liaison representatives AJ DeChene with VFW Post 2350, at 775-527-2661, Lisa DeChene at 775-954-3951, or Karl Rodriguez, Northern Nevada area liaison representative in the Reno/Sparks area at 775-424-1515.
