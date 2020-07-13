Local youth elected AQHYA director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Madison Wachtel of Wells has been elected as a 2020-21 American Quarter Horse Youth Association regional director. AQHYA executive committee members and regional directors play a major role in the youth association by planning events, participating in community service projects and spreading word about American Quarter Horses, youth activities and AQHYA.

The AQHYA Executive Committee and regional directors were elected by their peers during the 2020 Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar from June 29 through July 1, which was conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates and regional director positions will serve from July 2020 through July 2021.

Each of AQHYA’s 11 regions can elect three directors. From those directors, five national officers are elected by delegates from each state.