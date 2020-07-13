Local youth elected AQHYA director

ELKO – Madison Wachtel of Wells has been elected as a 2020-21 American Quarter Horse Youth Association regional director. AQHYA executive committee members and regional directors play a major role in the youth association by planning events, participating in community service projects and spreading word about American Quarter Horses, youth activities and AQHYA.
The AQHYA Executive Committee and regional directors were elected by their peers during the 2020 Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar from June 29 through July 1, which was conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates and regional director positions will serve from July 2020 through July 2021.
Each of AQHYA’s 11 regions can elect three directors. From those directors, five national officers are elected by delegates from each state.
Throughout the year, the AQHYA Executive Committee and directors network with horse enthusiasts throughout the equine industry. The AQHYA Executive Committee and regional directors set goals to grow youth involvement in every aspect of the equine world, uphold the integrity of the breed and work toward ensuring the future of the industry.
AQHYA is designed for American Quarter Horse enthusiasts 18 years of age and younger and established to expand youth participation with and knowledge of the American Quarter Horse. AQHYA has more than 18,000 youth members around the world.
For more news from the American Quarter Horse Association, visit www.aqha.com or contact Director of Communications Sarah Davisson at sdavisson@aqha.org.
Founded in 1940, the American Quarter Horse Association is the largest equine breed organization in the world. With headquarters in Amarillo, Texas, AQHA has a membership of more than 220,000 people in 86 countries and has registered more than 6 million horses in 95 countries.
