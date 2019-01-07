ELKO – “The last of an era of broadcasters” is being remembered for his impact on the community.
Dee Ray Gardner, who owned and operated KELK 1240 AM radio, died Jan. 3 at the age of 93 following an illness.
Starting out the general manager of KELK in 1968, Gardner and his wife, Ginger, purchased Elko Broadcasting three years later, broadcasting Top 40 music, news, sports and events.
Keeping the community informed of events was especially important to Gardner, remembered KELK news director Lori Gilbert, who watched his commitment to Elko in his programming when Gardner owned the station.
“He was truly the last of an era of broadcasters who understood the impact and responsibility of community service through local radio,” Gilbert said. “The whole Gardner family had an excellent reputation for service to the community.”
Organizations, athletic teams and the Elko High School Band were some of those who benefited from the airtime Gardner provided, said former band director Walt Lovell, who became a part-time disc jockey just after moving to Elko in 1978.
“He helped us with anything I ever asked,” Lovell said. “Just instrumental in publicizing events, and he was always there.”
One example of Gardner’s community support was when the band was driving to Elko in a blizzard following their appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lovell recalled. Gardner kept listeners informed of the band’s safety on the road and when they were expected to arrive on Highway 40.
As the band approached what is now the East End Shopping Center, Lovell said they saw the parking lot filled with cars and covered with several inches of snow.
“When we came into town, they all turned on their lights and honked their horns,” Lovell remembered. “We had this big parade going down to the school. He helped organize that.”
Gilbert recalled Gardner as a mentor, first offering her a job at KELK and then supporting her career as she moved from being a DJ and reading public service announcements to hosting a half-hour news program, all “because Dee Ray encouraged and supported me.”
“The Gardner family has always had my back,” Gilbert said. “I would not be a broadcaster today if it weren’t for Dee Ray.”
Described as “warm and friendly, funny, ‘old school’ and a gentleman” by Gilbert, Gardner also had a smile and a quick wit for everyone who spoke to him, said Lovell. He explained that Gardner had a special ability to lift the spirits of others.
“He always had a quip … he was always up,” Lovell said. “I can’t ever remember a day even when Dee Ray had his health problems toward the end and any other time I saw him there wasn’t a smile on his face.”
“If I was having a bad day, I would go talk to him,” Lovell said.
Although the radio station was purchased in 1992 by Paul and Ketra Gardner, Dee Ray Gardner’s influence remains long lasting and will not be forgotten, Gilbert said.
“The entire team at Elko Broadcasting Company will work together to honor his legacy,” she said.
