DEETH — Innovation and ingenuity bred success for the ancestors of the Lotspeich family when they settled in Nevada more than 100 years ago, and today, a fifth generation continues to reinvent ranching in the high desert to survive in the modern West.
The Grock brothers emigrated from Prussia and Germany to the United States, where they acquired land at the foot of the East Humboldt mountain range partly through the Homestead Act of 1862. They settled before the turn of the century near the then-booming railroad town of Deeth on about 300 acres in the high desert. Because the acreage was not enough for a successful livestock operation, they adapted.
“They used the talents they already had and built a machine shop,” says Janice Collette, an Elko resident acting as a docent during a tour of the Lotspeich Family Farm as part of the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering on Jan. 30. About 60 guests participated in the daylong tour.
“What does it have to do with ranching?” she asks. “It has everything to do with survival.”
The brothers supplemented ranch life with their machine shop. The metal-walled structure remains part of the family farm, owned by the founders’ great-grandson Dale Lotspeich and wife Leslie. Dale Lotspeich was a former sheriff of Elko County.
“They built a strong connection with a lot of the other industries and traditions out here that define the West,” says son Dan Lotspeich, a U.S. Military Academy graduate with geological and mechanical engineering degrees, who returned to the family business.
While the visitors mill around the workshop looking at tools such as a drill press, lathe and mill, Dan and Dale Lotspeich tell stories of how their predecessors drew schematics on the floor, played poker to win building materials, and scavenged for supplies from the railroad and even a World War II bomber that crashed nearby. The brothers also made brands for many of the historic ranches in the state and tested them on a workshop wall.
“They just adapted to whatever the need was,” Dale Lotspeich says.
The family continues to adapt, now growing produce in four hoop houses, while staying true to the ranch’s roots.
Leslie Lotspeich, a retired teacher and school administrator, is a Michigan native who brought a love for growing things when she moved to Elko County more than 30 years ago. Because Nevada’s harsh climate with low precipitation, extreme temperature fluctuations and wind created a challenge, they adapted.
“There’s got to be a way to grow more food here,” Leslie Lotspeich says, reflecting on Tuscarora ranchers bringing produce down from the mountains to sell in the city in the old mining days. “It’s just so darn tough to grow things in Elko County.”
The Lotspeiches built their first hoop house about five years ago, and the plastic-covered structure helped extend the growing season. Soon, the family was growing more food than they could consume, and they took the bounty to local markets. The demand for fresh, locally grown foods was so great, Leslie Lotspeich says, that veggies seemed to fly off the table with a whoosh.
Now, Lotspeich Family Farm has four hoop houses, with three measuring 30-by-96 feet. During the last growing season, they grew about 4,000 pounds of produce. One hoop house contained 500 tomato plants and just as many pepper plants, along with other nightshades.
“You can tell we decided to go big or go home,” Leslie Lotspeich says, standing in the center of one of the hoop houses, where she pulls back a row cover to reveal shoots of green emerging from the earth in midwinter.
Although snow and ice covered the ground outside, the humid air in the hoop house warms to about 60 degrees on the day of the tour. Farm guests sit on hay bales inside while listening to their host describes the building process, planting plans and pest management. She points out dormant artichoke stumps in a row closest to the visitors’ feet.
“We’ve grown a lot of things that we’ve said aren’t supposed to grow in this area,” she says. “Well, we do!”
Fruits and vegetables grown at the Lotspeich Family Farm appear at the Elko and Lamoille farmers markets, and some customers go to the ranch to pick up produce.
“I love that kind of ingenuity,” says Sugar Cheselka, visiting from Sacramento, California. “That’s what life is about — taking something small and making it more.”
For 2019, the Lotspeiches have planted 400 strawberry plants and have plans to grow more fruit, plus cut flowers.
“We’re really pleased about that and think it’s going to be a success,” Dan Lotspeich says.
He points out the original hoop house now replete with young strawberry plants as he balances on the back of a trailer that his dad pulls around the ranch with a tractor, taking the visitors on a hay ride. Below the gleaming, snow-covered East Humboldts, they soak in the sights of sheep and cattle, soaring red-tailed hawks, towering cottonwood trees, and white hoop houses with rounded tops.
“We’re a little different than the typical Nevada cowboy operation,” Dan Lotspeich says, “but we’re trying to embrace that.”
While constantly adapting, the family continues to honor the traditions of their ancestors and of ranching in the West.
“The Lotspeiches are again innovating,” Collette says. “They are rising to the occasion of innovating breeds success.”
