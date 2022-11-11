'Love on purpose,' Families celebrate National Adoption Day

ELKO – Adoption is love on purpose.

That was the message from one adoptive mother speaking at Elko County’s National Adoption Day Luncheon about her journey in adopting twins a few years ago.

“It’s National Adoption Day I’m glad it’s becoming more and more common for people to adopt,” said Mandy Norris. “I just want them to understand that the love is on purpose, I heard that from someone today who was adopted.”

On Wednesday, Elko’s Fourth Judicial Court celebrated the final legal step for five families who formally adopted children into their homes as part of Elko County’s recognition of National Adoption Day.

Nationally recognized on Nov. 19, the day raises awareness of more than 113,000 children waiting to be adopted out of foster care across the country.

In Elko County, the day has been recognized for the past several years with multiple families invited to a luncheon following their adoption hearing or during the past year.

District Judges Kriston Hill and Mason Simons presided over adoption hearings in their courts on Wednesday morning.

Simons said the occasion is a special one within the courts.

“It’s a wonderful day to celebrate the creation of new families,” he said. “We always look forward to this event each year.”

Mandy Norris

Mandy Norris of Elko was the guest speaker at the luncheon, describing her journey adopting twins from foster care about three years ago and creating a home filled with love and assurance.

“Adoption changed my life,” Norris said.

Adoption was something Norris always wanted to do, she said. An adoptee herself, “it was always in my heart to do it.”

Learning she was unable to have children of her own, Norris and her husband became foster parents with the intention to adopt.

The children, a boy and a girl, were first brought into the Norris home when they were two years old. A year later, they were formally adopted after the biological parents relinquished their rights.

“There wasn’t a fight, which we were very blessed to have,” Norris said. “I know my story is lot different than a lot of other people who adopted and had to fight in court. Luckily that wasn’t this case for this.”

“It was a very smooth transition. We’re all they know and we’re so grateful they didn’t have to be placed in other homes before mine,” Norris said.

Norris explained she hoped the attendees at the luncheon would learn what it takes to bring children into the home as a foster family.

“You go into this with the intention of possibly adoption,” Norris said. “I just want them to know that you carry on that love and you have to be understanding of their past life. If they come from a very unstable environment to give that stability and to do everything you can to build that trust because they aren’t born with that trust.”

Before the Norris’ formally adopted their children, she began building trust with the twins by quitting her job and driving them back and forth to visitations with their biological parents.

“If they do go through the foster system, I just want them to realize that it’s not just creating a bond and trust with your child, but it’s about the biological parents as well,” she said. “It was probably the hardest thing for me to grasp because I’m protective of these children and I don’t want any harm done to them.”

Norris said she has been honest with the twins about their adoption, explaining the situation in “age-appropriate” terms to avoid potential resentment in the future. They also keep in touch with other biological siblings.

“When they get older, I always said I will never keep it from them that they are adopted,” she added.

The Thrasher family

Among the families celebrating an adoption in the family were the Thrashers, with Daniel formally adopting his step-daughter Ricki Ann.

The adoption was a surprise for the 15-year-old, who said she had always considered Daniel her father.

“He’s always been like my dad,” said Ricki Ann. “He felt more of a dad than my biological father was.”

Her mom, Charlene, praised Daniel for stepping in as Ricki Ann’s father when she was a small child.

“I am extremely grateful, it’s beyond amazing,” Charlene said. “He’s such a good guy. He’s been her dad since she was four-years old, taking care of her every single way possible you can imagine and more.”

“It’s just making it official,” Daniel said of the adoption. “It’s pretty much been that way since she was four, but it’s nice to make it official.”

To further mark the occasion, Ricki Ann received a ring from Daniel with his birthstone, and the family said the day would always remain special within the family, that also includes Ricki Ann’s brother Madden.

“We call it her second birthday,” Charlene said.

It’s a day Ricki Ann will never forget.

“I feel really good. I’m excited about it,” she said.