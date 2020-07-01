LP Insurance Services announces retirement of John Smales
0 comments
top story

LP Insurance Services announces retirement of John Smales

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — LP Insurance Services LLC announces the retirement of commercial insurance broker and agency principal John Smales, with a heartfelt congratulations and farewell effective July 1.

Since joining LP Insurance Services in 2016, Smales has been a valued broker and agency principal. A native of Elko, he has been an insurance advisor for nearly 30 years.

Smales began his commercial insurance career in 1992 at IMS, later joining Lucini/Parish Insurance, ABD Insurance and Wells Fargo Insurance Services via mergers and acquisitions. He moved into ownership in the spring of 2011 as the president and owner of McMullen Insurance in Elko. In September 2016, McMullen Insurance, under Smales’ leadership, joined the LP Insurance family.

A longtime community advocate, Smales was a founding member and past president of the Elko Boys & Girls Club as well as a board member and past president of the Elko County School District.

“I am excited for John as he embarks on his much-deserved retirement,” said Nick Rossi, President of LP Insurance. “His support and commitment in helping to build the LP culture in Elko as well as his passion for community involvement are very much appreciated.”

LP Insurance Employee Benefits Practice Leader Trinity Steelman, who began her career alongside Smales at IMS said, “John has been a business partner and valued colleague of mine for decades and I wish him a joyful retirement.”

John Smales

Smales

 SUBMITTED
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fosmo and Rose married
Lifestyles

Fosmo and Rose married

Joella Rose and Ryan Fosmo are pleased to announce they were married on May 15, 2020 at the Arch Wedding Chapel in Reno, Nevada.

Jimmy Whitaker
Obituaries

Jimmy Whitaker

Celebration of life for Jimmy Whitaker, June 27th 2020 at the Wildhorse Resort and RV Park at 2:00 p.m. Side dishes and desserts are welcome. …

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook under pressure from advertisers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News