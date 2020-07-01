LP Insurance Services announces retirement of John Smales

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — LP Insurance Services LLC announces the retirement of commercial insurance broker and agency principal John Smales, with a heartfelt congratulations and farewell effective July 1.

Since joining LP Insurance Services in 2016, Smales has been a valued broker and agency principal. A native of Elko, he has been an insurance advisor for nearly 30 years.

Smales began his commercial insurance career in 1992 at IMS, later joining Lucini/Parish Insurance, ABD Insurance and Wells Fargo Insurance Services via mergers and acquisitions. He moved into ownership in the spring of 2011 as the president and owner of McMullen Insurance in Elko. In September 2016, McMullen Insurance, under Smales’ leadership, joined the LP Insurance family.

A longtime community advocate, Smales was a founding member and past president of the Elko Boys & Girls Club as well as a board member and past president of the Elko County School District.

“I am excited for John as he embarks on his much-deserved retirement,” said Nick Rossi, President of LP Insurance. “His support and commitment in helping to build the LP culture in Elko as well as his passion for community involvement are very much appreciated.”

LP Insurance Employee Benefits Practice Leader Trinity Steelman, who began her career alongside Smales at IMS said, “John has been a business partner and valued colleague of mine for decades and I wish him a joyful retirement.”

