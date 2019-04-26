ELKO – Women in the workplace were celebrated April 24 with a catered lunch, glass of wine and a history lesson at the 2019 Women in Business luncheon hosted by the Elko Daily Free Press.
More than 100 women attended the sold-out event at the Elko Conference Center that featured keynote speaker Dana Bennett, president of the Nevada Mining Association.
Bennett shared the stories of women who were pioneers in mining at a time when it was considered back luck for females to enter a mine. Some of those trailblazers included those who worked their own claims to the first women students of the Mackay School of Mines at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Other speakers were Elaine Cassell of Soroptimist International of Elko; and Pam Lansford, legal advocate for the Committee Against Domestic Violence.
This year’s raffle drawing proceeds of more than $800 were donated to CADV.
