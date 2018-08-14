Magic School Bus donations

ELKO – Donations of school supplies exceeded expectations for the Magic School Supply Bus at Ignite Life Chiropractic.
The drive, which ran from July 5 to Aug. 8, collected 703 items, surpassing the goal of 500 set by Ignite Life.
Donations were from practice members and other members of the community, said Valarie Bement, Ignite Life community outreach coordinator.
Ignite Life, along with Century 21, Country Financial, Elko County Library, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Nevada State Bank, Spring Creek Association, and Taylor Chiropractic partnered with Communities In Schools and Soroptimist International as locations for this year’s school supply drive.
“We are so blessed to have such a caring and generous community that helped us achieve and exceed our goal,” said Bement. “We appreciate our partnerships with Communities In Schools and Soroptomist International of Elko that provide us with the avenue for our practice members to give back to the community.”
Ignite Life’s next donation drive is the fourth annual Kicks for Kids shoe drive in November.
