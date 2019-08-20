You are the owner of this article.
Magic School Supply Bus delivers school supplies to children in need

Ignite Life Chiropractic

Ignite Life Chiropractic was one of seven locations collecting school supplies for the Magic School Supply Bus. From left, Valerie Bement, ILC community outreach coordinator; Katelin Bullock, chiropractic assistant; Annika Criss, summer intern; Lisa Betts, chiropractic assistant; Alison Byers, office manager; and Dr. Josh Byers, practice owner. 

 IGNITE LIFE CHIROPRACTIC

ELKO – When classes begin Aug. 26, brand new pencils, notebooks, backpacks and other items will be ready and waiting for some students thanks to the Magic School Supply Bus.

For more than 30 years, Soroptimist International of Elko’s Magic School Supply Bus has collected school supplies for kindergarten through 12th grade students in need.

“They are for children in the community who need that little extra boost, [those] who would not otherwise have new school supplies,” explained Elaine Cassell, board adviser and past president.

Greater Nevada Credit Union

Employees from Greater Nevada Credit Union stands next to a Magic School Supply Bus board and backpacks. The business was one of seven places throughout Elko collecting school supplies this summer. 

A partnership between Soroptimist International of Elko and Communities In Schools a few years ago ensured the donations were being distributed directly to those in need, Cassell added.

“Because of Communities In Schools' knowledge with their advocates on the school grounds, it helps to get them to the right kids,” Cassell said. “We like the fact that CIS knows who needs them” from year-to-year.

Century 21

Century 21 was one of the drop-off locations for this year's Magic School Supply Bus that collected school supplies for Soroptimist International of Elko. 

Between July 11 and Aug. 12, several places around Elko collected supplies, including A+ Total Care, Century 21, Country Financial, Elko County Library, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Ignite Life Chiropractic, Nevada State Bank, and Washington Federal.

Cassell added that Office Max offered “a lot of good deals” on supplies, too.

Backpacks from Elko County Library

Backpacks donated to the Magic School Supply Bus were collected at the Elko County Library, one of the seven locations accepting school supply donations for this year's charity drive. 

“We’re very thankful for community support,” Cassell said a week after the drive concluded. “We’re still counting [supplies], but I don’t think I have to buy much, so it means that donations are probably up a little bit.”

For five years, Ignite Life Chiropractic has been one of the partners collecting donations in their office. This year the practice set a goal of 500 supplies and received 727 items, said Dr. Josh Byers, practice owner.

“We are so thankful to have such a charitable and unselfish community that aided us to reach and surpass our goal,” Byers said.

Throughout the year, Ignite Life partners with Communities in Schools for two other charity drives: the Undie 500 and the upcoming Kicks for Kids which starts Nov. 4 and runs until Dec. 6. Byers said the practice is always looking for opportunities to serve.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Soroptimist International of Elko that affords us the avenue for our practice members to give back to our community,” Byers said.

Business after Hours

Elko Area Chamber hosted Business After Hours, collecting school supplies for the Magic School Supply Bus at Townplace Suites by Marriott. 

Cassell thanked all those who contributed to this year’s drive, as a partner or a donor.

“A definite thank you to the community for their continued support of our project,” Cassell said.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

