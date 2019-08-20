Magic School Supply Bus delivers school supplies to children in need

ELKO – When classes begin Aug. 26, brand new pencils, notebooks, backpacks and other items will be ready and waiting for some students thanks to the Magic School Supply Bus.
For more than 30 years, Soroptimist International of Elko’s Magic School Supply Bus has collected school supplies for kindergarten through 12th grade students in need.
“They are for children in the community who need that little extra boost, [those] who would not otherwise have new school supplies,” explained Elaine Cassell, board adviser and past president.
A partnership between Soroptimist International of Elko and Communities In Schools a few years ago ensured the donations were being distributed directly to those in need, Cassell added.
“Because of Communities In Schools' knowledge with their advocates on the school grounds, it helps to get them to the right kids,” Cassell said. “We like the fact that CIS knows who needs them” from year-to-year.
Between July 11 and Aug. 12, several places around Elko collected supplies, including A+ Total Care, Century 21, Country Financial, Elko County Library, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Ignite Life Chiropractic, Nevada State Bank, and Washington Federal.
Cassell added that Office Max offered “a lot of good deals” on supplies, too.
“We’re very thankful for community support,” Cassell said a week after the drive concluded. “We’re still counting [supplies], but I don’t think I have to buy much, so it means that donations are probably up a little bit.”
For five years, Ignite Life Chiropractic has been one of the partners collecting donations in their office. This year the practice set a goal of 500 supplies and received 727 items, said Dr. Josh Byers, practice owner.
“We are so thankful to have such a charitable and unselfish community that aided us to reach and surpass our goal,” Byers said.
Throughout the year, Ignite Life partners with Communities in Schools for two other charity drives: the Undie 500 and the upcoming Kicks for Kids which starts Nov. 4 and runs until Dec. 6. Byers said the practice is always looking for opportunities to serve.
“We are grateful for our partnership with Soroptimist International of Elko that affords us the avenue for our practice members to give back to our community,” Byers said.
Cassell thanked all those who contributed to this year’s drive, as a partner or a donor.
“A definite thank you to the community for their continued support of our project,” Cassell said.
