ELKO -- Are you an eyewitness to history in the making? For those who served in the United States military during an American war or conflict there is a way to have those memories recorded and archived for future generations.
The Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress is seeking firsthand accounts of servicemen and women who served in any capacity -- from World War I through recent conflicts -- in an effort to preserve their stories.
“Our goal is not to lose voices,” said Karen Lloyd, director of the project. “Our goal is for people to understand what a veteran’s selfless service is all about. What they saw, what they felt and what they did.”
In conjunction with the Veterans Writers Project hosted by Vess Quinlan during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Lloyd, along with liaison specialist Kerry Ward, collected a dozen interviews with veterans during a five-day workshop.
The oral history project seeks personal narratives that are video and audio recorded, along with any documents, photographs and other memorabilia the interviewee wishes to add to his or her collection.
The veterans retain their copyright over all content donated to the Library of Congress and can add to their accounts as often as they wish.
For the second year in a row, Lloyd attended the writers workshop to gather more oral histories and train those wishing to conduct interviews themselves.
Spring Creek resident and Vietnam-era veteran Charlie Ekberg met Lloyd and Ward in the first few days of the workshop, recounting the time he was in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany from 1966 to 1969.
The interview itself was a personal breakthrough of sorts, Ekberg said, as he had learned not to disclose his military service publicly after he was discharged due to anti-war sentiments of the time.
“I never thought about sharing with anyone,” Ekberg said. “A lot of Vietnam-era veterans and Vietnam veterans are pretty quiet because it’s one thing you didn’t talk about when you came back. You faced a lot of negativity in society … it affected your chances for a job or school.”
However, Ekberg, 70, said his story might help researchers fill in the pieces of what it was like to serve during the Vietnam era.
“I don’t know that my story will change anyone’s opinions or thoughts, but it’s added to the collective and it may fill in places. It’s kind of like a big puzzle with pieces missing,” he said.
Lloyd said the project accepts all military accounts “from private to captain,” and from individuals from all walks of life.
“It’s broader than just combat,” Lloyd said. “It’s not just the tip of the spear. The guys at the tip of the spear are not successful without all those other supporters, and we recognize that.”
As a volunteer in the Veterans Resource Center at Great Basin College, Ekberg said he saw the people who visit the center find camaraderie in talking about their experiences with other veterans, no matter how old they are, and that it led him to accept an invitation from Lloyd and Ward to conduct oral history interviews himself.
“At first, I declined,” Ekberg said. “But then I’m thinking about all the stories I do hear just in causal settings and I’m thinking that some of these need to be preserved somehow.”
The thought of someone’s memories “vanishing into the mist” without being recorded or written down ultimately helped Ekberg accept the offer and receive training to interview veterans.
Whether someone realizes it or not, if they served in the military during a conflict, they were an important part of history, Lloyd said.
“The Veterans History Project allows people who would not ordinarily become part of history to have their history acknowledged,” Lloyd explained, “and it’s their story that’s being acknowledged because we’re hearing right from them.”
Ekberg said he came to that realization, understanding that especially for Vietnam veterans, the project gives them a long-awaited opportunity to be given a platform to recall their service.
“No one’s ever listened to their stories and heard them,” Ekberg said. “There’s some satisfaction to telling a story and sharing it, and somehow that gives insight to who you are as a person.”
A 40-year resident of Spring Creek, Ekberg worked for Newmont as a gold geologist before retiring. He then turned his hobby of photography into a business, Sweet Light Photography. He also cycles in veterans events such as Warrior of the Canyon, Project HERO and is a member of the Free Wheelers cycling club.
Ekberg said he is eager for his first interview, which will be conducted at the VRC. Spouses and children may accompany a veteran to the interview, which will be kept on file at the Library of Congress for researchers.
“They will be dealing with other veterans, but they must realize that what they say is going to be there for public consumption,” Ekberg said, “so they will have to adjust their comments accordingly.”
Hopefully, having another veteran on the other side of the table will make the interview process smoother, Ekberg explained.
“To be able to talk to another veteran is going to be much easier than talking to someone that’s never experienced the military,” he said.
But will one person’s story make a difference? Ekberg said contributions from a wide array of sources may help paint the overall picture of what conflicts are really like from those who were there.
“It’s another grain of sand on the beach, but if it wasn’t for all of the grains, then you wouldn’t have a beach,” Ekberg said. “Somehow, they’re all going to fit together at some point.”
