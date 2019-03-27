ELKO – Inspiration comes in many forms. For five Elko High School students, their journey to learn – and eventually master – stringed instruments came from unlikely sources, and brought them to indulge in their love of performance in the strings orchestra.
In the case of the Rios sisters -- Maria and Victoria -- their journey started with Maria’s chance encounter years ago at an after-school practice at Adobe Middle School. Tagging along with a friend, Maria Rios saw fellow Strings Orchestra member Joseph Ortiz playing the double bass.
“I loved the sound, and I wanted to learn how to play it,” the EHS senior said. Her choice eventually inspired her younger sister, Victoria, a sophomore at EHS, to take up the cello.
For Ortiz, taking up the double bass was a spontaneous decision to “try out the instrument,” discovering it was “actually fun” to play.
“It was really interesting, so I proceeded from there,” Ortiz said. “I’ve played for about seven years now.”
Similarly, Andrew Willis was invited to join strings by a friend, “and I didn’t even know what strings was,” Willis said. Taking up the viola, he soon realized he and the instrument were a perfect fit.
“I ended up mastering the instrument faster than he could,” Willis said. Now a section leader, Willis credits his friend for encouraging him to join the band.
When Malachi Hyzer was looking for an instrument, he decided to “do something different.”
“I gained inspiration from my parents because they’re both musical,” he said. “My mom was in choir, and my dad was in the band. So, I found the cello, which was the coolest instrument I could find for strings.”
After an impromptu practice of Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" in the EHS band room, the group laughed and apologized to each other for slipping up on their parts. But the mistakes did not dim the light in their eyes as they described their feelings when they take up their instruments to perform.
“The more I play, the happier I am,” Willis said.
The class taught by string orchestra director Rod Royce is educational for budding performers, added Victoria Rios.
“You get to learn a lot from being in this class,” Victoria said. “You get to learn team effort; you get to learn to work with your section and everyone else in the orchestra, which is really cool.”
An additional source of inspiration for the strings orchestra started as the group traveled to Reno last week to watch a concert and rehearse with a string quartet based out of Carson City for the upcoming "Nerds of Paradise" strings showcase.
Brian Fox, who teaches five orchestra classes within the Carson City School District, will be bringing that quartet to Elko to perform at 7 p.m. March 29 at the Great Basin College Theatre. The Carson City group includes Kat MacMartin on violin, Evan Stern on cello, Eric Stern on viola, and Fox on violin.
“We will learn more tricks and techniques,” Victoria Rios said of the opportunity. “Working with professionals will be very beneficial to us because it will make it simpler and easier for us to learn.”
“Not too long ago, they were in our spots, learning and getting better,” Maria Rios said of the Carson City quartet. “So, if we see ourselves getting to that [level], I think that will inspire a lot of us, too.”
The arrangements performed in “Nerds of Paradise” will be a combination of classical music and popular music of the 20th century, such as “All My Love” by Led Zeppelin, “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, “Carry On Wayward Son” by Kansas, and “In My Life” by the Beatles.
Although the members of the strings orchestra each pointed to various influences that led them to their instrument – and possibly a career in music beyond high school – there is one ultimate influence that keeps them practicing for hours.
“Music for me is a total inspiration in life,” Hyzer said. “It makes me happy. When I play my music, I’m calm, I’m happy, I’m ecstatic.”
