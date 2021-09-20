Man-Mule Race rides again

Jones ran in every Man-Mule Race after that, watching as it changed to accommodate the expanding community and widening highway. Eventually, the race between towns became too dangerous and the event was moved to the roads and pastures around Lamoille. Horses no longer challenged runners, but went off on their own route to compete over a course of judged obstacles; bicycles raced over a rugged route at the base of the Ruby Mountains, and runners and walkers took to the unpaved roads that loop out and back to the little town.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During one of the last races between Lamoille and Elko, Jones recalls overtaking a chuck wagon stuck in traffic and being forced to drop down into the roadside ditch to get past it. The hardest part of that race, Jones says, was having to run a final lap in the soft sand of the racetrack at the fairgrounds.

As the years went by, grandkids came along, and Jones bravely pushed them in a jogger stroller as he ran.

A proud and dedicated supporter of RMRH, Jones has even run the race when his schedule didn’t allow him to be present on race day; marking off the distance, running or walking while timing himself, and turning in his time, entry form, and registration fee to the race committee. This year, he walked the six miles in 1 hour, 40 minutes and 52.29 seconds on Friday.