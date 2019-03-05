March is National Nutrition Month

ELKO – Food is a human necessity, but not everyone views food in the same way. Some turn to food for comfort. Many consider food a sign of cultural identity.
Registered dieticians and nutritionists are trained scientists. They recognize that food and a balanced diet are at the core of all human activity and form the basis of good health right down to the molecular level.
“I’ve worked in clinical dietetics for almost seven years now,” said Courtney Nalivka, who owns CB Nutrition and also works at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital as a clinical dietician. “I see a lot of patients who are in the chronic disease management point of their health.”
At that point in a person’s life, behavioral changes are difficult and the chronic disease is tough to treat, according to Nalivka. Patients in this situation maintain a vicious circle where disease progression usually wins.
“It was almost a year ago that I decided to start my private practice of disease prevention through nutrition,” Nalivka said. “There is a lot of power in what we do in the preventative stages of life with our nutrition, exercise and other lifestyle practices that can prevent a lot of those chronic diseases from getting to that point.”
Nalivka and other local practicing dieticians and nutritionists concur that factors such as obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol contribute to health decline and that these illnesses can be dealt with better with early diagnosis and patient cooperation.
“There is so much availability to foods that are unhealthy,” said Jody Allen.
Allen owns The Dedicated Dietician, a service that helps educate people about their personal nutrition.
Mariah Altman, a nutritionist with WIC in the Family Resource Center, said education is key when it comes health.
According to Nalivka, Allen and Altman there are a number of unreliable sources out there.
“We are nutrition experts,” Allen said. “We have to do a four-year degree and an internship.”
Nalivaka, Allen, Altman, along with Korrie Hornbarger, director of nutrition services at the hospital, and Suzanne Hoffman, a registered dietician who works in the hospital dialysis clinic, followed different paths to similar careers. But all agree that seeing the impact nutrition makes on chronic disease is what really drives them.
The group wanted to address the community during the month of March to draw awareness to their industry and to help those who are in need of nutritional education.
“I like to see where people are at to start with to see what a person’s lifestyle looks like now,” Nalivka said. “Then we see where you want to be in the future. With our clients we can’t tell them to quit smoking, it has to come from within. We help guide and help them get to their goals. Baby steps are easier than trying to do a complete overhaul.”
All five women act as resources for Elko-area residents. People with specialized needs can get help by contacting the hospital. Nalivka and Allen both see private patients. Both can be contacted via Facebook.
Although diet is key to good health, exercise is also crucial. These professionals recommend that walking and very basic exercises can help make a big change.
“There is research showing that little movements throughout the day add up,” Altman said.
