SPRING CREEK – A “stable and safe” pier will be ready for use in a couple weeks at the Spring Creek Marina.
After being closed for several months for maintenance issues and winter, the dock should be ready to use, said Jessie Bahr, Spring Creek Association general manager and president.
The pier will be able to remain in the marina as repair crews replace boards and bolts “to ensure it is stable and safe for many years to come,” Bahr added.
One of eight amenities within the homeowners association, the 32-acre lake is stocked with bass and trout and allows non-motorized boats and crafts on the water, according to the SCA website.
Surrounded by an 8-acre park, the marina has been host to several association activities, including Take a Kid Fishing, Movies at the Marina and the Fourth of July fireworks event, Lake of Fire.
Groups and organizations are welcome to reserve the facility for picnics and gatherings. Some rates vary for property owners and non-property owners.
Each year the association staff, the board of directors and others review amenities multiple times to determine maintenance and repairs. It was decided this would be the year to address the dock, Bahr said.
“[They] felt it was the right time to fix the issues the dock has been facing for years,” Bahr explained.
“Based on equipment and parts, it should be done in a week or two,” Bahr said.
The dock has been closed off and on since 2012, according to Elko Daily Free Press files, and was considered a “declining structure” by a former association general manger. Then, a civil engineer was hired by the association to evaluate the structural integrity of the dock and recommend a plan of action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.