July 25
Jess Daniel Auge, 22, and Cristina Joann Spohn, 22, both of Spring Creek
Taylor Colten Andersen, 20, and Shania Marie Harris, 21, both of Carlin
July 26
Marco Giovanni Nelms, 20, and Riley Mae Harris, 18, both of Elko
July 27
Michael David Williams, 34, and Monique Stephanie Jones, 33, both of Elko
Ethan Robert Gloeckner, 25, and Madeleine Rae Jenkins, 22, both of Elko
Austin Cole Ingle, 21, and Rose Lyne Marin, 19, both of Elko
Steven Don Barrack, 34, and Heather Ann Himes, 32, both of Eureka
Tosh Michael Runkle, 38, and Desiree Rene Lopez, 39, both of Carlin
July 31
Justin Ray James, 20, and Michelle Taylor Katich, 20, both of Elko
