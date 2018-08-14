Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Wedding bells

July 25

Jess Daniel Auge, 22, and Cristina Joann Spohn, 22, both of Spring Creek

Taylor Colten Andersen, 20, and Shania Marie Harris, 21, both of Carlin

July 26

Marco Giovanni Nelms, 20, and Riley Mae Harris, 18, both of Elko

July 27

Michael David Williams, 34, and Monique Stephanie Jones, 33, both of Elko

Ethan Robert Gloeckner, 25, and Madeleine Rae Jenkins, 22, both of Elko

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Austin Cole Ingle, 21, and Rose Lyne Marin, 19, both of Elko

Steven Don Barrack, 34, and Heather Ann Himes, 32, both of Eureka

Tosh Michael Runkle, 38, and Desiree Rene Lopez, 39, both of Carlin

July 31

Justin Ray James, 20, and Michelle Taylor Katich, 20, both of Elko

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments