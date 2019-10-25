{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

Oct. 10

Daniel D. Smith, 51, of Spring Creek and Carol Lynne Denham, 54, of Las Vegas

Oct. 11

Shane Robert Kinterknecht, 33, and Mariah Dawn Adams, 28, both of Elko

———

Quinn Don Lindstrom, 37, and Kayla Lauren Spence, 29, both of Elko

Oct. 14

Wyatt Joseph Leprovost, 20, and Ashley Marie Ohman, 20, both of Elko

