Oct. 10
Daniel D. Smith, 51, of Spring Creek and Carol Lynne Denham, 54, of Las Vegas
Oct. 11
Shane Robert Kinterknecht, 33, and Mariah Dawn Adams, 28, both of Elko
Quinn Don Lindstrom, 37, and Kayla Lauren Spence, 29, both of Elko
Oct. 14
Wyatt Joseph Leprovost, 20, and Ashley Marie Ohman, 20, both of Elko
