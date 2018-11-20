Try 1 month for $3
Wedding bells

Oct. 31

Michael Joe Nelson, 29, and Martha Contreras Mendoza, 24, both of Elko

Nov. 1

Chelsea Veronica Mathes, 20, and Lea Nicole Freeman, 20, both of Spring Creek

Rafael Hernandez Jr., 26, and Vanessa Lesen Orrantia, 28, both of Elko

Nov. 2

Stillman Orrin Knight III, 36, and Prudencialee M. Knight, 36, both of Elko

Eugene Martin Kreutz, 61, of Silverpeak and Mattie Marian Forester, 62, of Goldfield

Diego Rodriguez Sandoval, 28, and Sinai Bermudez Hernandez, 21, both of Elko

Nov. 5

John Jensen, 39, and Cristina Origel, 43, both of Elko

Jerud Melnyk Crandall, 39, and Ching Yee Fu, 36, both of West Wendover

Nov. 6

Tyler Drake Dunlap, 24, and Mason Nichole Fowler, 25, both of Elko

