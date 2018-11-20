Oct. 31
Michael Joe Nelson, 29, and Martha Contreras Mendoza, 24, both of Elko
Nov. 1
Chelsea Veronica Mathes, 20, and Lea Nicole Freeman, 20, both of Spring Creek
------
Rafael Hernandez Jr., 26, and Vanessa Lesen Orrantia, 28, both of Elko
Nov. 2
Stillman Orrin Knight III, 36, and Prudencialee M. Knight, 36, both of Elko
------
Eugene Martin Kreutz, 61, of Silverpeak and Mattie Marian Forester, 62, of Goldfield
------
Diego Rodriguez Sandoval, 28, and Sinai Bermudez Hernandez, 21, both of Elko
Nov. 5
John Jensen, 39, and Cristina Origel, 43, both of Elko
------
Jerud Melnyk Crandall, 39, and Ching Yee Fu, 36, both of West Wendover
Nov. 6
Tyler Drake Dunlap, 24, and Mason Nichole Fowler, 25, both of Elko
