May 29
Tyrel Howard Short, 34, and Ashley Marie Borden, 34, both of Spring Creek
------
Conley Calvin Gravier, 23, and Sierra Kathy Strate, 21, both of Elko
May 31
Waylan Nash O’Neal, 20, and Aspen Lee Foster, 18, both of Wells
------
Andrea Lynn Peshlakai, 35, and Janelle Christina James, 37, both of Elko
June 3
Leo Paul Cormier Jr., 61, and Tawnya R. Poole, 4, both of Elko
------
Chance Michael Brandon, 22, and Megan Marie Hankel, 20, both of Spring Creek
------
Mitchell E. Payne, 28, and Jessica Ann Wilson, 27, both of Spring Creek
June 4
Timothy Wade Williams, 38, and Jennifer Rances Church, 28, both of Elko
