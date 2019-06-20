{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

May 29

Tyrel Howard Short, 34, and Ashley Marie Borden, 34, both of Spring Creek

------

Conley Calvin Gravier, 23, and Sierra Kathy Strate, 21, both of Elko

May 31

Waylan Nash O’Neal, 20, and Aspen Lee Foster, 18, both of Wells

------

Andrea Lynn Peshlakai, 35, and Janelle Christina James, 37, both of Elko

June 3

Leo Paul Cormier Jr., 61, and Tawnya R. Poole, 4, both of Elko

------

Chance Michael Brandon, 22, and Megan Marie Hankel, 20, both of Spring Creek

------

Mitchell E. Payne, 28, and Jessica Ann Wilson, 27, both of Spring Creek

June 4

Timothy Wade Williams, 38, and Jennifer Rances Church, 28, both of Elko

