Marriage Licenses

Jan. 14
Alberto Orozco, 32, and Devyn Ann Getty, 25, both of Elko
Jan. 15
Kenneth Eugene Davis, 52, and Samantha Virginia Loveridge, 52, both of Spring Creek
--
Ricardo Felipe Luque Mendoza, 46, of Elko and Yesenia Berenice Quintero Valenzuela, 27, of Wells
--
Joshua William Roderick, 39, of Elko and Kara Lynne Wakefield, 39, of Spring Creek
Jan. 20
Derrick Craig Delaney, 34, and Jessica Lynne Reed, 32, both of Elko
--
Thomas Davin Oliver, 32, and Lindsey Marie Petersen, 21, both of Spring Creek
--
Dakota James Atkin, 22, and Nekayla Michelle Peterson, 23, both of Spring Creek