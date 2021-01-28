 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses
0 comments

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

Jan. 14

Alberto Orozco, 32, and Devyn Ann Getty, 25, both of Elko

Jan. 15

Kenneth Eugene Davis, 52, and Samantha Virginia Loveridge, 52, both of Spring Creek

--

Ricardo Felipe Luque Mendoza, 46, of Elko and Yesenia Berenice Quintero Valenzuela, 27, of Wells

--

Joshua William Roderick, 39, of Elko and Kara Lynne Wakefield, 39, of Spring Creek

Jan. 20

Derrick Craig Delaney, 34, and Jessica Lynne Reed, 32, both of Elko

--

Thomas Davin Oliver, 32, and Lindsey Marie Petersen, 21, both of Spring Creek

--

Dakota James Atkin, 22, and Nekayla Michelle Peterson, 23, both of Spring Creek

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Philadelphia severs ties with Covid-19 organization after controversy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News