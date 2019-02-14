Try 1 month for 99¢
Wedding bells

Jan. 30

Duane v. James Stewart, 26, and Samantha Keltsy Ray, 25, both of Carlin

Tirzo Elias Uribe-Mata, 32, and Lusero Serrano, 23, both of Elko

Julio Garcia Santiago, 28, and Stephanie Robles, 20, both of Elko

Jan. 31

Jerrod Wade Underwood, 32, and Sarah Lynn Bogdon, 38, both of Elko

Feb. 1

John Wesley Bowlen, 29, and Amanda Lee Keeling, 29, both of Spring Creek

Anthony James Szczawinski, 32, and Katrina Rose Sharp, 29, both of Elko

Foster Wright Bromley, 46, and Paula Jean Stewart, 51, both of Elko

Feb. 4

Timothy Shannon Figiel, 22, and Brittany Sue Aleen Neal, 20, both of Elko

