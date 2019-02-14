Jan. 30
Duane v. James Stewart, 26, and Samantha Keltsy Ray, 25, both of Carlin
------
Tirzo Elias Uribe-Mata, 32, and Lusero Serrano, 23, both of Elko
------
Julio Garcia Santiago, 28, and Stephanie Robles, 20, both of Elko
Jan. 31
Jerrod Wade Underwood, 32, and Sarah Lynn Bogdon, 38, both of Elko
Feb. 1
John Wesley Bowlen, 29, and Amanda Lee Keeling, 29, both of Spring Creek
------
Anthony James Szczawinski, 32, and Katrina Rose Sharp, 29, both of Elko
------
Foster Wright Bromley, 46, and Paula Jean Stewart, 51, both of Elko
Feb. 4
Timothy Shannon Figiel, 22, and Brittany Sue Aleen Neal, 20, both of Elko
